Group in Bear Costumes Terrorizes Disney Park Guests, Swears at Children

This week, a group of adults wearing bear costumes terrorized Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park guests, inciting frustration among Disney Parks fans.

Related: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Canceled: Disney Releases Urgent Notice

Sherief Zakher (@thejungleskipper on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube) is one of the most controversial and well-known Disney influencers. He’s previously been criticized for violating the Disney dress code, yelling profanities at other guests, and exhibiting dangerous behavior at Disneyland Resort.

This week, Zakher and friends live-streamed their trip to Disneyland Resort while wearing matching bear onesies. Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort explicitly ban costumes for guests over 14, but security cast members rarely refuse entry to those wearing onesies.

When curious live-stream viewers asked Zakher how the group entered the Southern California Disney Park wearing costumes, the allegedly intoxicated influencer became enraged. In multiple clips preserved on Reddit, the live-streamer threatened his viewers and loudly swore despite knowing there were countless children around him.

“Let’s see what happens if somebody pulls up,” Zakher said in a video posted by Redditor u/mazbrakin. “…Straight up…Am I going to get security inside the parks? Are we going to go for a walk outside the parks? What’s going to happen?”

“I’m not a G rated channel anymore”

“I’m tired of people coming at me,” he continued.

In another clip from u/soscots, Zakher gave the live-stream chat his middle finger. “Disney does not endorse this creator, but yet they allow him to act this way in their parks?” the viewer wrote.

Thejungleskipper flips the bird at Disneyland and in front of a child, too.

“Onesies have been allowed at Disneyland forever, bro,” Zahker yelled. “Y’all trying to make something what it ain’t.”

“Hey, stop doing the middle finger,” a child said.

Disney Parks fans were outraged at Zahker’s behavior.

“He was extremely unhinged,” u/Lovebeingoutside wrote. “Going off a couple of times in front of a child is unacceptable.”

“I want to submit this to someone at Disneyland,” said u/discoballofpurity. “This bull shouldn’t be permitted or allowed.”

“Two things here, and they can both be true – this is gross behavior, and it gives secondhand embarrassment,” u/stellalunawitchbaby agreed. “But also, those bear onesies don’t seem to be what they mean by no costumes…They mean costumes that can be mistaken for characters…But he literally could have said that instead of going on a rant. Like how embarrassing all around. And all while looking like a soggy wet bear.”

In 2022, another TikToker went viral after security cast members made her and her daughter change out of ballgowns at Disneyland Park. Ashley Aiello (@gardenofarden) claimed that Disneyland Resort targeted her for something she’d previously done at Walt Disney World Resort with no issue:

“I put it on for pictures right in front of the Castle to take product photos, and I was approached by a cast member and security and asked if I had anything else to change into,” Aiello recalled. “I said, ‘Yes, of course.’ And he said, ‘Well, you’re going to need to do that right now. This dress is a security issue.’”

Aiello and her daughter’s dresses weren’t prohibited because they were costumes but because of the length. The Disney dress code prohibits clothing that drags on the ground because it could trip other guests or get caught in ride mechanisms.

Should there be consequences for the group wearing bear costumes and behaving inappropriately in front of other guests? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments.