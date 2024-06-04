Style Scandal: Women’s Outfits Take over Disney Park, Turn Heads

More than a year after Disney Princess-inspired outfits caused a scene at Disneyland Park, a group of Disney Bounding-women once again stirred controversy among Disney Parks fans.

Related: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Canceled: Disney Releases Urgent Notice

Last April, clothing designer Teresa Jack (@teresa_jack on TikTok) shared a video of two women wearing her dresses as part of a Disney Bound at Disneyland Resort.

The incident brought attention back to the Disney dress code, which explicitly bans guests over 14 from dressing in costumes. Disney Bounds allow adults to dress in clothing evocative of their favorite characters without confusing little ones. However, Jack’s dresses blurred the lines. Multiple guests asked the women for photographs and autographs, “literally causing a scene.”

The women repeatedly told other guests they weren’t Disney Princesses and declined anything that would break theme park guidelines.

“At first, people just wanted pictures with them looking pretty, but then people mistook them for princesses, so they had to keep moving,” the designer wrote.

In 2022, another Disneyland Resort guest and her daughter were forced to change out of Princess-inspired ballgowns. (The Disney dress code prohibits clothing that drags on the ground for safety reasons.) The disgruntled woman spoke out online afterward, claiming she and her daughter were “targeted” by security cast members and had previously worn the same outfits to Walt Disney World Resort without issue.

Related: How to Pick the Best Disney Costume

Last weekend, a video of a group of women in Disney Princess-inspired outfits amassed over six million views on TikTok. Itzel Vega (@i.v1994) spotted the women taking videos in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, garnering attention from countless nearby guests:

“TikTok, do your thing and help me find this video,” Vega wrote. “I really want to see their point of view!”

Internet sleuths immediately found the video, posted by an influencer named Kel (@themeparkmom). Kel has previously come under fire for allegedly being rude to a Downtown Disney Starbucks employee, who eventually lost her job for speaking out about the influencer’s behavior.

“Isn’t the girl in the green the one that yelled at the barista??” @car0l13 asked.

“It was cute until I found out it was themeparkmom,” @darlingxtina replied.

Other commenters weren’t bothered by Kel’s involvement but thought the outfits and filming were inappropriate for Disneyland Resort.

“People have been tolerating rude public recording behavior and we need to stop it,” @vetgamer23 wrote.

“I would have kept walking right [through],” said @liberalismonewaystreet. “So stupid.”

“If you didn’t want to be in the way, you wouldn’t do it to begin with,” @kelly.carpenter610 replied. “Ridiculous.”

Some Disney Parks fans viewed the situation through a more positive lens.

“I’m sobbing,” @saunderaaaaa wrote. “Humans are so precious.”

“I love that everybody’s kind of giving them space and smiling watching them do it,” said @xoxodaisymai.

Are these Disney Princess-inspired outfits too close to costumes to wear to Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.