Adult Man Wears Costumes to Disney, Upsetting Other Guests

An infamous Disney live streamer caught flack last week for wearing costumes to Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park. Disney fans felt the outfits violated the theme park dress code.

Most conversations about the Disney dress code revolve around a 2022 TikTok trend that encouraged guests to wear inappropriate clothing for a free Disney shirt. It gained such traction that guests were eventually forced to buy their own shirts after trying the “hack” at Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT.

This incident might involve a social media star, but it’s not about revealing or offensive clothing. According to the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort websites, “inappropriate attire” for theme park guests includes “costumes… worn by guests 14 years of age or older.” This protects The Walt Disney Company character integrity policy and prevents children from approaching strangers because they look like Princess Jasmine or Peter Pan.

The Disney dress code also prohibits clothing that contains explicit language/imagery, is excessively ripped, exposes too much skin, drags on the ground, or otherwise impedes safe, family-friendly theme park operations. Last year, a female influencer was forced to change after donning a ball gown that could’ve tripped other guests or gotten stuck in a moving Disney Park ride.

Last week, Disney fans called out Sherief (@thejungleskipper on TikTok) for live streaming from Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in costumes. The adult influencer live streamed from the Disney parks dressed as a bunny, race car driver, farmer, and ballerina.

“Why is this allowed?” Redditor u/mazbrakin asked. “Park rules explicitly state guests over 14 aren’t allowed to wear costumes (unless it’s a special event like OBB or Star Wars night) and yet here’s Skipper once again wearing a costume. For someone who loves to lecture everyone else about park rules he sure bends a lot of them himself.”

“Should be reported to Disney,” Redditor u/NewGrab5785 replied. “It gives off very…wrong vibes. It’s looks like a predator trying to appeal to children. It’s one thing to have Mickey ears or something, but this is just bizarre.”

“It’s shouldn’t be allowed,” u/Heavy-Explorer-1987 agreed. “But yet again, Disney lets these streamers do what they want.”

This is hardly the first controversy involving Sherief. Most recently, he was caught ignoring Disney cast member instructions and running through Disneyland Park to make it on a ride before closing time. He allegedly pauses his livestream and then tells viewers he “teleported” across the Disney park without breaking any rules.

Last year, the Disney influencer allegedly harassed another guest who accidentally bumped his shoulder. “[I] said, ‘Let it go, what are you trying to do right now?’ and he screamed in my face, ‘Well I just wanted to come back and let you know that you are a big bag of s**t!’ and then ran back to his group,” the victim wrote.

In 2022, Sherief allegedly screamed profanities at other Disneyland Park guests, forcing them to leave an area he wanted to film in. “Apparently he does it every stream and does an inspirational talk,” a Disneyland Resort guest recalled. “…He waited about 5 minutes and yelled obnoxiously loud about diarrhea so that he could have the truck to himself.”

