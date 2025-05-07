Fire Reported at Universal’s Epic Universe Theme Park: Area Evacuated

A sudden evacuation took place at Universal Orlando Resort’s highly anticipated Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry™ attraction at Epic Universe after a fire alarm went off in the ride’s queue area. Guests waiting in line were instructed to exit the area immediately following the alarm, which was accompanied by a voice message warning of a potential fire in the building.

The announcement, which echoed throughout the queue area, stated: “May I have your attention please. There has been a fire reported in the building. Please proceed to the nearest exit and leave the building.” Visitors were seen calmly leaving the queue and making their way toward the exits as Universal Orlando staff assisted in ensuring a smooth evacuation.

Quick Response and Guest Safety

While details surrounding the cause of the fire alarm remain unclear, Universal Orlando Resort acted swiftly to evacuate the guests and secure the area. No injuries have been reported, and the park emphasized that guest safety was its top priority during the incident. It’s unclear whether the alarm was a result of a false detection or an actual emergency, but the swift response indicates that safety protocols were followed.

Staff at Epic Universe worked quickly to direct guests to the nearest exits, and the evacuation was reportedly completed in a timely manner without incident. Many of the evacuated visitors were escorted out of the queue area, where they were offered information on the status of the ride, though the attraction was temporarily closed as a precautionary measure.

Impact on the Attraction

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry™, one of the major new attractions at Epic Universe, is expected to draw large crowds, and the event caused some disruption in the park’s operations. The ride, which immerses guests in the thrilling world of Harry Potter, has been a major point of excitement for visitors, so the evacuation understandably left many guests disappointed.

The ride, which was still undergoing soft openings in preparation for the grand debut, is currently closed following the evacuation, with no clear timeline provided for when it would reopen. Universal Orlando Resort has yet to issue a detailed statement on the exact cause of the fire alarm or when the ride will resume operations.

Looking Ahead

As the theme park continues its preparations for its official grand opening, these types of incidents highlight the importance of safety measures and the need for thorough testing, particularly for a ride of such scale. Visitors hoping to experience Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry™ are encouraged to check for real-time updates on the status of the attraction and other rides in the area.

Epic Universe’s opening is set to be one of the most anticipated events in theme park history, and while today’s evacuation may have been an inconvenience for some, Universal Orlando Resort’s quick and effective response helped ensure that safety was maintained for all involved.

For more updates on the ride’s status and other attractions, visitors can follow Universal Orlando Resort’s official social media accounts and app for the latest information.