Exclusive: Guests Trigger Immediate Emergency Shutdown at Universal Orlando Resort

A guest recently contacted us to confess how they and other parkgoers triggered an immediate emergency shutdown at Universal Orlando Resort.

Following Hurricane Helene’s landfall in Florida last night and its downgrade to a tropical storm — which caused sudden operational changes to theme park operations nationwide — Universal Orlando Resort revealed plans to resume all theme park operations, including Halloween Horror Nights (which was canceled last night), starting today, September 27.

Unfortunately, several guests inadvertently ruined their visit to Universal Islands of Adventure, contacting Inside the Magic to confess their experience and regret.

Related: Guest Forces Emergency Stop Aboard High-Speed Roller Coaster

The guest, who requested to remain anonymous, shared that their boat was suddenly stopped before the last drop in Jurassic Park River Adventure because they and other guests were recording the ride with their mobile phones.

They commented that Universal employees informed guests that the ride would not continue until all mobile phones were safely put away over the speaker system. These measures prioritize the safety of all guests and Universal team members.

“I immediately stopped recording and put my phone away. I didn’t even record what they said over the speakers. However, two women behind us didn’t understand the employee’s directions and wouldn’t put theirs in their bags, so we stayed there for a while, just stopped in front of a massive T-Rex robot.”

“I never thought they’d do that,” the guest commented. “They wouldn’t restart the ride. They left us there until everyone had put their phones away, and the ride resumed only then.”

Related: Woman Jumps From Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Walt Disney World, Triggers Immediate Emergency Shutdown

“Fortunately, they didn’t stop us on our way out. I was terrified of being kicked out of the park or banned! I want to be able to come back again, preferably when there aren’t any hurricanes in Orlando,” they humorously added.

“Safety is no accident,” Universal Orlando Resort’s website states. “Both your safety, and that of our team members, are Universal Orlando’s top priority and we’ve taken important steps to make things safe for everyone.”

Universal states that loose articles like cell phones, cameras, umbrellas, and keys are prohibited at most attractions and should be left with a non-rider or secured in a locker.

It adds that “guests wishing to experience Jurassic World VelociCoaster, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will be required to pass through a metal detector as loose articles are strictly prohibited on these attractions.”

Knowing these safety measures, the emergency shutdown these guests caused is no surprise. Universal team members were undoubtedly preventing incidents involving a phone flying out of the boat and hitting a guest or affecting the ride’s tracks and systems.

However, the guest commented that they were unaware of Universal’s loose article policy during their visit but said they would never go against it again. “That was horrible, I felt so embarrassed. I never wanna feel like that again,” they said.

If you haven’t had the chance to experience Jurassic Park River Adventure in Universal Islands of Adventure, don’t worry! You can always watch the video below, join Universal’s Ride Guys, and take the 85-foot plunge to escape a T-Rex in the iconic attraction.

Remember to share your opinion on this incident with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below! And don’t hesitate to let us know if you’ve ever witnessed a similar experience!