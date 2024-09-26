Orlando International Airport Issues Critical Update as Air Force Warns of Storm Intensification

Orlando International Airport issues critical updates for thousands of flyers, including Walt Disney World Resort guests.

Danger Heading to Disney: Hurricane Helene Strengthens Into Category 4

Hurricane Helene has intensified into a powerful Category 4 storm as it nears Florida’s northwest coast, with landfall expected Thursday night. The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that the storm, located approximately 120 miles west of Tampa, now carries sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), bringing the potential for catastrophic damage. The most severe impacts are predicted in the Big Bend region, where storm surges could reach up to 20 feet, creating a life-threatening flood risk.

The storm’s enormous size is already wreaking havoc in Florida, where more than 250,000 homes and businesses have lost power, according to PowerOutage.us. The combination of high winds, torrential rain, and storm surges threatens communities along the coast and deep inland. The governors of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia have issued emergency declarations, reflecting the widespread danger posed by the hurricane.

#BREAKING: Hurricane Helene has been upgraded to Category 4 strength with max sustained winds of 130 mph. – @WFLA on X

#BREAKING: Hurricane Helene has been upgraded to Category 4 strength with max sustained winds of 130 mph. Read the latest: https://t.co/DFUO2KIf0j pic.twitter.com/c1e0WsaN2H — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 26, 2024

Flash flood warnings extend across northern Georgia and into western North Carolina, as the system is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flooding far beyond the immediate coastal areas. Residents in impacted zones are urged to take action immediately, follow evacuation orders, and prepare for the severe conditions ahead.

With such powerful winds, a storm of this magnitude can cause severe damage to homes, knock down trees, and cut power to large regions. Authorities are urging those in Helene’s path to stay informed, make final preparations, and seek shelter well before the storm lands. The Walt Disney Company is closely monitoring the situation in Orlando, which has resulted in several Disney park offerings being shut down per Governor Ron DeSantis’ orders.

Airports, Theme Parks, and Disney World Begin to Close Their Doors

Universal Orlando Resort has announced the cancellation of Halloween Horror Nights for this evening and will close Universal CityWalk early due to adverse weather conditions. This follows earlier decisions by Walt Disney World Resort, which suspended various tours and experiences as a precautionary measure. However, Disney has since reversed some of those cancellations, allowing many tours and experiences to resume, much to the relief of guests.

Despite this, several attractions at Disney World remain closed for the day, including Typhoon Lagoon, Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf, and Winter Summerland Miniature Golf. One of Disney’s signature seasonal events, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, has been officially canceled for tonight. Guests currently at Magic Kingdom are granted extended park hours, remaining open until 8 p.m., despite the challenging weather conditions.

Hurricane Helene Disrupts Florida as Halloween Parties Canceled As Hurricane Helene nears the Gulf, Disney World and Universal have canceled Halloween parties. West Virginia’s Governor Justice declared a State of Preparedness for multiple counties. Road closures are affecting Sarasota’s barrier islands and parts of Forest Acres, including Trenholm, Atascadero Drive, and Covenant Road (South Carolina), due to heavy rain and downed trees. Officials urge residents to stay home as conditions worsen overnight. Residents are advised to finalize preparations, follow local advisories, and evacuate immediately if instructed. Stay safe! – @GlobalSpotlite on X

🚨🇺🇸Hurricane Helene Disrupts Florida as Halloween Parties Canceled 🌪️ As Hurricane Helene nears the Gulf, Disney World and Universal have canceled Halloween parties. West Virginia's Governor Justice declared a State of Preparedness for multiple counties. Road closures are… pic.twitter.com/kDWQpU0wrv — GlobalSpotlight (@GlobalSpotlite) September 26, 2024

The cancellation of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is one of the more significant disruptions of the season. Known for its festive parades, trick-or-treating, and exclusive character appearances, the event is a highly anticipated attraction for visitors and locals. This marks a rare instance where Disney’s holiday festivities have been impacted so heavily, with the storm forcing changes to what is usually a staple of the Halloween season at the park.

Major airports, including Tampa Bay International, closed earlier this morning to give operations a chance to recover from the powerful storm currently slamming into Florida. Thousands of flights were also canceled this afternoon, making any sort of evacuations out of Florida for those stuck in the airports a slim chance of getting home today. One such airport currently having issues is Orlando International Airport (MCO).

MCO Gives Shocking Update as Helene Begins Assault on Florida

Orlando International Airport (MCO) remains open and operational despite Hurricane Helene’s increasing impact. As of Thursday afternoon, MCO reported 65 flight cancellations, a number that has since risen significantly. Airport officials have opted to keep the facility open throughout the storm, offering shelter and safety to those unable to depart, including Walt Disney World Resort guests.

Operational Update – Hurricane #Helene Our airport remains open and operational. Inclement weather may lead to delays & cancellations. Please check with your airline directly for the most up-to-date flight information. – @MCO on X

Operational Update – Hurricane #Helene

Our airport remains open and operational. Inclement weather may lead to delays & cancellations. Please check with your airline directly for the most up-to-date flight information.

For airport status: https://t.co/498e8noAQK. https://t.co/QqxipLh9jI — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 26, 2024

The decision to remain open is part of MCO’s effort to accommodate stranded travelers and ensure the safety of those who cannot fly out amid severe weather conditions. Delays and cancellations are expected to persist as the hurricane moves closer to Florida, affecting travel plans for Disney World guests and others in the region.

For those currently at Disney World, changes to air travel plans could result in extended stays, as local attractions, including parts of Disney World, have already closed or modified their operations due to the storm. Guests are encouraged to check with airlines and monitor airport updates as the situation develops. For airport status, click here for the latest updates as Inside The Magic continues its rapid and accurate coverage of Hurricane Helene.