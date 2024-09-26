BREAKING: Disney World Reverses Hurricane Helene Plans, Latest Shutdowns Shared

As Hurricane Helene quickly approaches the Florida coast, we’ve got new updates on plans released by Walt Disney World Resort.

Hurricane Helene, currently a Category 2 storm that is expected to intensify and make landfall as either a Category 3 or Category 4 storm later today, is seeing its effects sweep through Central Florida with heavy wind and rain, causing disruptions at Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort.

Just a matter of hours ago, Universal Orlando Resort made the decision to cancel Halloween Horror Nights for this evening and will be closing down Universal CityWalk early.

Initially, multiple tours and experiences were canceled as a precautionary measure at Walt Disney World Resort. However, Disney surprised guests by reversing these cancellations today, allowing many of the previously suspended offerings to resume.

Disney World Tours Reinstated Amid Hurricane Concerns

Disney initially canceled several tours at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in light of the hurricane. The popular “Savor the Savanna” tour, “Up Close with Rhinos,” “Walking with Giants,” and “Wild Africa Trek” were among the experiences listed as canceled.

These cancellations left many guests disappointed, especially those who had planned their trips around these immersive tours.

However, just hours later, Disney made an unexpected announcement, showing that these tours would proceed as planned on its website. This decision came as the storm’s trajectory shifted slightly, and the worst of Hurricane Helene’s impact appeared to bypass the immediate Orlando area.

Despite some heavy rains and gusty winds, Disney’s weather updates page removed all mentions of the canceled tours.

Other Disney World Attractions Still Impacted

While the reinstated tours brought relief to many visitors, other parts of Disney World remain closed. Typhoon Lagoon, along with both miniature golf courses—Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf and Winter Summerland Miniature Golf—remain shuttered for the day.

Additionally, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, scheduled for tonight, has been officially canceled. Guests attending Magic Kingdom were granted extended park hours, with operations running until 8 p.m. despite the weather challenges.

The cancelation of the Halloween Party marks one of the more significant disruptions for Disney this season. Known for its festive parades, trick-or-treating, and exclusive character meet-and-greets, this event is a favorite among visitors and locals alike.

However, with safety as the top priority, Disney ultimately made the decision to halt the festivities for the night.

Hurricane Helene’s Impact on Central Florida

As of today, Hurricane Helene remains a Category 2 storm, but it’s expected to strengthen as it moves toward the Florida Panhandle. Meteorologists predict it could reach Category 4 intensity by the time it makes landfall.

Central Florida is currently under both a Tornado Watch and a Tropical Storm Warning. While Walt Disney World is primarily experiencing the outer bands of the storm, the region is facing wind gusts and bouts of rain.

With Helene’s increasing strength, there’s growing concern about the storm’s long-term effects on the area, particularly near the Florida panhandle. Disney’s decision to proceed with certain experiences despite the storm highlights its careful balance between guest satisfaction and safety.

While the tours are back, outdoor attractions and entertainment are likely to remain in flux, especially as conditions evolve.

Very large Hurricane #Helene strengthening and expected to make landfall as a major hurricane in the Florida Big Bend region this evening. A catastrophic and deadly storm surge is likely. Preparations should be rushed to completion. Here are the latest Key Messages.… pic.twitter.com/ht7XaEygSg — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 26, 2024

Disney’s Commitment to Safety

Throughout the storm’s approach, Disney has remained vigilant in its efforts to prioritize guest safety. Park officials continuously monitor weather conditions and make adjustments as necessary. With the reinstated tours, Disney has shown flexibility, likely adapting to updated storm projections.

At the same time, they have made it clear that if conditions worsen, they are prepared to make further adjustments.

For visitors still concerned about their plans, Disney continues to offer live updates on its weather page, ensuring that guests are informed about any changes to park operations.

Looking Ahead

Florida’s unpredictable weather is nothing new, and Disney has faced numerous hurricanes over the years. However, each storm presents unique challenges, and Helene has certainly made an impact.

The decision to reverse cancellations is a rare move, as Disney usually errs on the side of caution with storms of this magnitude. This choice suggests that while Central Florida will feel the effects of the storm, the most significant impacts will be north of the parks.

For guests, the reinstated experiences are a welcome surprise, especially for those who planned around Disney’s unique offerings. Yet, with Typhoon Lagoon and the Halloween Party still closed, there’s a reminder that weather disruptions remain a real possibility.

We don’t expect any changes to the normal schedule beginning tomorrow. Still, guests visiting Walt Disney World over the next few days should remain flexible with their plans and stay informed through official Disney communications.

Our prayers are with those who will be affected by Hurricane Helene.