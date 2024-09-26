Florida Airports Suspend Operations as Severe Storm Approaches, Leaving Thousands of Disney Guests Stranded

A few Florida airports have ceased operations as Hurricane Helene approaches the state, leaving thousands of Disney World guests without any options for rescheduling their vacation plans.

UPDATE: As of September 26, 2024, 9:30 a.m. EST, Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort are currently under a severe Tornado Watch until further notice

Hurricane Helene Approaches, Disney World Prepares

As Hurricane Helene approaches Florida, residents are urged to stay informed and prepared. The storm, classified as a Category 2 hurricane, is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and potential flooding to the region as it approaches the Gulf Coast. Meteorologists have predicted Helene will reach Florida’s shores by the weekend, with landfall expected near the Panhandle.

Storm Helene or tropical storm Helene, has forecasters remembering the storms of the past, including Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Isaac, Tropical Storm Gordon, Hurricane Gilbert, Hurricane Francine, and others that ended up bringing coastal flooding, tropical storm force winds, storm surge, gusty winds, and more to places like North Carolina and South Carolina and of course – Florida.

Flooding map updated. Extreme rains expected, especially in pink. More than just Florida. Grounds are saturated. Won’t take much to accumulate. Add winds and power outages follow due to trees falling. – @tropicalupdate on X

Flooding map updated. Extreme rains expected, especially in pink. More than just Florida. Grounds are saturated. Won't take much to accumulate. Add winds and power outages follow due to trees falling. https://t.co/Hk3pbO7x8H pic.twitter.com/nXbLiLy4cd — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) September 25, 2024

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued tropical storm warnings for several counties along the coast, highlighting the need for vigilance. Residents in these areas are advised to monitor updates closely, as changes in the storm’s path can occur rapidly. In addition to strong winds reaching up to 100 mph, Helene is anticipated to produce significant rainfall, with some areas potentially receiving upwards of 10 inches.

This heavy precipitation poses a risk of flash flooding, particularly in low-lying regions. Local authorities urge citizens to prepare emergency kits, including non-perishable food, water, medications, and flashlights. As Hurricane Helene approaches, Florida’s emergency services are mobilizing resources to assist those in need.

WDW Begins Closures Throughout Resort

At Walt Disney World, Typhoon Lagoon will remain closed, and additional closures have been announced. According to the official Walt Disney World website, several tours and experiences from the Enchanting Extras Collection have been canceled for Thursday, September 26. Affected offerings include Savor the Savanna, Up Close with Rhinos, Walking with Giants, and Wild Africa Trek.

Furthermore, both the Fantasia Gardens and Winter Summerland miniature golf courses will also be closed on that day. A report by Inside the Magic noted that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will also be canceled. This decision comes in response to the anticipated severe weather, which will impact outdoor events like the Boo To You parade.

To address guest concerns proactively, Disney is offering ticket refunds. A statement from Disney explained, “We are committed to providing a memorable experience for our guests. Given the expected weather conditions and their effect on our outdoor entertainment, we will cancel Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party today, Thursday, September 26. All guest tickets will be refunded.”

Florida Airports Begin Closing Their Doors, Leaving Thousands Stranded, Including Disney World Guests

Shelters are being set up for individuals requiring evacuation, and community organizations are coordinating efforts to ensure the safety of residents. In anticipation of the storm, Floridians are reminded to remain calm and adhere to safety guidelines. Those living in vulnerable areas should consider evacuation plans, while others should secure their properties and avoid unnecessary travel.

As Hurricane Helene approaches Florida, several airports in the Tampa Bay area have announced closures that will leave thousands stranded, including guests at Disney World. Tampa International Airport (TPA) said it would suspend all commercial and cargo operations starting at midnight. Thursday. The airport will remain closed to the public until damage assessments can be conducted after the storm passes.

#BREAKING Multiple Tampa Bay airports have announced they will be closed due to Hurricane Helene. – @WFLA on X

#BREAKING Multiple Tampa Bay airports have announced they will be closed due to Hurricane Helene. Read the latest: https://t.co/cmZqlORGZi pic.twitter.com/0TJSUuzEo6 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 25, 2024

In a statement, TPA officials emphasized their proactive measures: “The Airport and its partners will use the time before the suspension to prepare the airfield and terminals, securing jet bridges, ground equipment, and any remaining aircraft ahead of the storm.” Additionally, the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority plans to close Peter O. Knight, Tampa Executive, and Plant City Airports at 2 a.m. Thursday.

Tampa International Airport hopes to reopen by Friday, but safety is the priority, and all operations depend on post-hurricane evaluations. Meanwhile, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport announced that its terminal will close after the last flight arrives on Wednesday, September 25. Located in a mandatory evacuation zone, the airport will also see all Allegiant flights canceled on Thursday. Although plans are to resume operations by Friday morning, travelers are urged to check with their airlines for updates.

With thousands of travelers stranded—many of whom are guests at nearby Disney World—this situation underscores the need for timely communication and preparation during extreme weather events. Passengers affected by flight cancellations should visit Allegiant’s website or contact Sun Country for assistance and further information. As the storm looms, staying informed and flexible is crucial for everyone impacted.