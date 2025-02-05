Disney Says Epic Universe Will Only Have “Small Impact” on Parks

On May 22, 2025, the Universal Orlando Resort will take a huge leap forward with the opening of its fourth theme park, Epic Universe. The new theme park will feature some truly stunning and immersive lands: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Celestial Park, and Dark Universe.

The new theme park will feature flaming windmills, dragons flying through the air, dueling roller coasters, shockingly lifelike monster animatronics, and so much more. Universal is continuously surprising guests with what it can do, and they can’t wait for the new park to open.

Related: Epic Universe Resort Hits Opening Week Capacity in Hours, No More Bookings Available

In recent years, Disney has been criticized for raising prices for nearly everything, from merchandise to hotels, food, tickets, events, and more, while simultaneously cutting back on quality. Fans are also disappointed in Disney’s decision to eliminate things like Disney World’s Liberty Square Riverboat and add a Cars (2006) element to Frontierland.

And now, with the opening of Epic Universe, Disney fans are seeing it as one of the final nails in Disney’s coffin. Many feel that if Disney doesn’t start to step up to the plate in a big way, they will soon find themselves trailing its fellow Orlando theme park giant.

Related: Is It Time to Say Goodbye to Liberty Square?

While fans might think Disney has a lot to worry about, the company doesn’t appear to be as concerned. However, the Mouse House seems to be slightly changing its tune.

During the February 5 earnings call, Disney CFO Hugh Johnston was asked about the opening of Epic Universe and the impact it will have on Walt Disney World.

In the past, Mr. Johnston has mentioned Epic Universe by name. During this call, however, he avoided saying the park’s name. And he admitted that the opening will have a “small impact” on the Most Magical Place on Earth, but they have accounted for that in the company’s 2025 projections.

“As we built our plans, we anticipated some small impact for Epic Universe opening, and we effectively hedged in the guidance we provided.”

Related: Millions of Wealthy Travelers Targeted Ahead of Epic Universe’s Opening in Central Florida

This admission is a little bit different from the positive attitude Disney showed back during its November earnings call. Disney said that they were expecting a 6% to 8% increase in visitors during the same time that Epic Universe is slated to open.

The company further stated that, in the past, other theme park openings — like Universal’s Islands of Adventure — had actually helped increase park attendance as well. So, they were looking at the opening of Epic Universe as a positive for them as well.

While a rising tide may lift all boats, Disney will still need to make some big moves if it wants to compete with Universal’s full-court press. And it seems that Disney is trying, especially with the announcement that a new Villain Land will FINALLY be coming to the Magic Kingdom. However, we do not know when the new land will open.

Do you think Disney should be more concerned about the impact of Epic Universe’s opening? Do you think the new theme will only have a “small impact” on Disney? Share your thoughts in the comments!