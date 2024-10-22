Home » Theme Parks » Universal Studios » Universal Orlando

Epic Universe Resort Hits Opening Week Capacity in Hours, No More Bookings Available

in Universal Orlando

Posted on by Alessia Dunn
A picturesque view of Universal's Epic Universe theme park at sunset, featuring a tranquil waterway, palm trees, colorful buildings, and the iconic Universal logo in the center. The logo reads "Universal's Epic Universe" with a starry background and decorative accents.

Credit: Inside The Magic

Today is the day!

The entrance to Dark Universe, an immersive land inspired by classic and new Universal monsters coming to Universal Epic Universe in Universal Orlando Resort
Credit: NBCUniversal

Tickets for Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort have officially gone on sale, plus, Universal Helios Grand Hotel reservations are now open.

Universal Orlando Resort’s announcement last week brought excitement to fans of theme parks and thrill-seekers alike. With just seven months to go until the grand opening of Epic Universe, Universal’s highly anticipated new park, anticipation is building. Set to open on May 22, 2025, Epic Universe promises to transport visitors to a new world of immersive experiences and cutting-edge attractions.

Universal has officially begun selling tickets for this groundbreaking theme park, but they are only available in specific multi-day packages. Starting today, guests can purchase three, four, or five-day tickets that provide access to a combination of Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and Epic Universe for one dedicated day.

The five-day ticket package offers the best deal, with some adult tickets pricing out as low as $78.40 per day. Prices increase for shorter visits or for guests who want the flexibility to hop between different parks or gain access to Volcano Bay, Universal’s water park.

For instance, a three-day ticket package—where guests visit one park per day, including a day at Epic Universe but excluding Volcano Bay—will cost an adult about $117.33 per day.

For those eager to experience Epic Universe, but only interested in a single day, you’ll need to wait a bit longer. Universal has stated that during this initial phase of ticket sales, only multi-day tickets for three days or more will be available. Single-day tickets, as well as two-day options for Epic Universe, will be released at a later time, though Universal has not provided a specific date yet.

Universal Orlando Resort Celestial Park concept artwork.
Credit: Universal’s Celestial Park

Florida residents and fans of Universal’s Express Pass system should also keep an eye out for future announcements. According to Universal, both discounted tickets for locals and Express Passes will be offered closer to the park’s grand opening.

In addition to ticket sales, Universal has also started taking reservations for the Helios Grand Hotel, the “gem” of their lodging offerings located on Epic Universe’s property. This luxurious accommodation will place guests right in the heart of the new park, offering unparalleled access and an elevated theme park experience.

Here’s a look at the pricing for Epic Universe’s opening day ticket options:

2-Day Base Ticket Plus 1 Day at Epic Universe

This ticket allows admission to one park per day, with one day dedicated to Epic Universe.

  • Adults: $541.99
  • Children (Ages 3-9): $531.99

2-Day 4-Park Park-to-Park Ticket Plus 1 Day at Epic Universe

This package includes access to all of Universal’s parks, including Volcano Bay, with park-hopping privileges on non-Epic Universe days.

  • Adults: $481.99
  • Children (Ages 3-9): $471.99

2-Day Park-to-Park Ticket Plus 1 Day at Epic Universe

This option allows park-hopping between Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay, though the park-to-park access does not apply to Epic Universe.

  • Adults: $581.99
  • Children (Ages 3-9): $571.99
An artists rendition of Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort, opening summer of 2025.
Credit: Universal

Prices listed are starting rates for the park’s opening day, and are subject to change based on the first date of use. Visitors can refer to Universal’s pricing calendar for detailed day-by-day pricing as the opening day approaches.

Epic Universe marks the latest chapter in Universal’s theme park evolution, offering a brand-new experience for visitors and continuing the company’s tradition of creating state-of-the-art attractions. With ticket sales now available, the countdown to stepping through the portals of Epic Universe has truly begun!

Annual Pass Previews Are Coming

Mickey Mouse standing with hands near his face, looking surprised, with "Epic Universe" logo in the background with a starry night sky.
Credit: Inside the Magic

If you are an Annual Passholder at Universal Orlando Resort, you will not only be able to purchase individual date tickets instead of these packages, but there will also be soft openings for Annual Pass holders at Epic Universe prior to May 22.

As Universal noted:

“Universal Orlando’s fourth amazing theme park opens in 2025. Starting October 24, Passholders have the special opportunity to purchase single-day admission* to Universal Epic Universe before single-day tickets go on sale to the general public. Link your Pass to your Universal Account Wallet for the easiest way to purchase. Additional ticket products will be available at a later date. Plus, look for information regarding Passholder soft opening opportunities in the coming months!​”

Universal Orlando Resort is preparing for the grand opening of Universal Epic Universe. While the exact details of the preview events have not been released, it is expected that Universal will offer a mix of Annual Passholder and Team Member previews.

Annual Passholders will have the opportunity to purchase single-day tickets to Epic Universe starting on October 24th. These tickets are add-ons to existing Annual Passes and are not standalone tickets.

Universal Orlando has not yet announced the on-sale date for general public access to single-day tickets. The company also plans to introduce a new Annual Pass that includes access to Epic Universe. Further details regarding this Annual Pass will be announced at a later date.

Universal Helios Grand Hotel is SOLD OUT!

The Universal Helios Grand Hotel Resort coming to Epic Universe.
Credit: Universal

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for a massive 2025, not only with the grand opening of their highly anticipated new theme park, Epic Universe, but also with the debut of the luxurious Helios Grand Hotel. Set to open alongside the park on May 22, 2025, the Helios Grand Hotel promises to deliver a unique experience that will immerse guests in both comfort and adventure, with bookings now officially open.

A Closer Look at Helios Grand Hotel

Named after the Greek god of the sun, the Helios Grand Hotel is more than just a place to stay—it’s a gateway to Epic Universe. Themed after the palace of Helios, the hotel boasts a stunning design inspired by celestial patterns, constellations, and Mediterranean architecture. Its prime location in Celestial Park, the central hub of Epic Universe, makes it an exciting addition to Universal’s Signature Collection.

This luxurious hotel will offer a range of room types, each tailored to enhance the guest experience. Standard rooms will be available with various view options, while families can opt for the fun-filled Kids’ Suites, inspired by the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. These suites transport younger guests into the Viking village of Berk, bringing a touch of whimsy and adventure to their stay.

But the standout feature of the Helios Grand Hotel is the exclusive park entrance that grants hotel guests direct access to Epic Universe. Guests will be able to walk through a private entrance from the hotel into the heart of the theme park, an unprecedented perk that ensures convenience and priority entry to the action.

World-Class Amenities and Dining

While the hotel’s location is a major draw, Helios Grand Hotel offers a range of other perks. Guests will have access to free transportation to Universal’s other theme parks—Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay—and CityWalk, Universal’s entertainment and dining district.

Another exciting benefit is the early park admission, allowing hotel guests to get a head start on the day’s adventures. However, unlike other hotels in Universal’s Signature Collection, Helios Grand will not offer the Unlimited Express Pass—at least, not initially.

Dining options at Helios Grand are set to satisfy a variety of palates. While specific restaurants have not yet been named, guests can expect a collection of fine dining and casual eateries, aligning with the hotel’s Mediterranean-inspired theme. With views of Epic Universe and Orlando’s skyline as a backdrop, meals at the Helios Grand are expected to be a memorable part of the experience.

How Much Will It Cost?

Rooms at Helios Grand Hotel will start at $293 per night. Prices will fluctuate based on the season and demand, so potential guests should compare dates for the best deals. As excitement builds for the Epic Universe opening, it’s likely that these rooms will be in high demand, especially given the hotel’s unique proximity to the park.

What’s Waiting at Epic Universe?

The grand opening of Helios Grand Hotel aligns with the launch of Epic Universe, Universal’s largest and most ambitious theme park to date. The park will feature five immersive areas, each promising cutting-edge attractions, entertainment, and dining:

  • The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic: Dive into the magical world of wizards and spells with thrilling new adventures based on the Ministry of Magic.
  • Super Nintendo World: Step into the world of Mario, Luigi, and friends with interactive rides and attractions from one of the most beloved video game franchises.
  • How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk: Soar into the world of dragons with immersive rides and Viking-themed adventures based on the hit franchise.
  • Dark Universe: A new area centered around Universal’s classic monsters, featuring eerie and thrilling attractions.
  • Celestial Park: The central hub of Epic Universe, offering a serene and visually stunning environment filled with live entertainment and dining.

Booking Now Open

With bookings officially open, it’s time to plan your stay at Helios Grand Hotel. Guests can reserve their rooms directly through Universal’s or Loews’ websites. Whether you’re visiting for the opening of Epic Universe or just looking for a luxurious getaway, Helios Grand is shaping up to be one of the top places to stay in Orlando.

With the countdown to May 22, 2025, officially underway, excitement is building for what promises to be a groundbreaking year for Universal Orlando. Between the opening of Epic Universe and the debut of Helios Grand Hotel, visitors are in for a spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Unfortunately, the first week of Helios has already sold out!

Theme Park Express shared a post on X that states, “It appears Helios Grand is SOLD OUT for at least the first full week of Epic Universe opening! (I didn’t look any farther than that)”.

Considering this new hotel will look onto the park and is offering theme park view for just over $400, I personally am not at all shocked to hear that reservations were flying off the shelf. The price points are very reasonable, especially compared to the House of Mouse down the road, and it will be a moment that marks history in the theme park community.

There will also be two other hotels opening prior to Epic’s grand reveal: Universal’s Stella Nova Hotel and Universal’s Terra Luna Hotel. 

Do you plan on visiting Epic Universe in 2025? 

in Universal Orlando

Tagged:epic universe

Alessia Dunn

Orlando theme park lover who loves thrills and theming, with a side of entertainment. You can often catch me at Disney or Universal sipping a cocktail, or crying during Happily Ever After or Fantasmic.

Comments Off on Epic Universe Resort Hits Opening Week Capacity in Hours, No More Bookings Available