Epic Universe Resort Hits Opening Week Capacity in Hours, No More Bookings Available

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for a massive 2025, not only with the grand opening of their highly anticipated new theme park, Epic Universe, but also with the debut of the luxurious Helios Grand Hotel. Set to open alongside the park on May 22, 2025, the Helios Grand Hotel promises to deliver a unique experience that will immerse guests in both comfort and adventure, with bookings now officially open.
A Closer Look at Helios Grand Hotel
Named after the Greek god of the sun, the Helios Grand Hotel is more than just a place to stay—it’s a gateway to Epic Universe. Themed after the palace of Helios, the hotel boasts a stunning design inspired by celestial patterns, constellations, and Mediterranean architecture. Its prime location in Celestial Park, the central hub of Epic Universe, makes it an exciting addition to Universal’s Signature Collection.
This luxurious hotel will offer a range of room types, each tailored to enhance the guest experience. Standard rooms will be available with various view options, while families can opt for the fun-filled Kids’ Suites, inspired by the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. These suites transport younger guests into the Viking village of Berk, bringing a touch of whimsy and adventure to their stay.
But the standout feature of the Helios Grand Hotel is the exclusive park entrance that grants hotel guests direct access to Epic Universe. Guests will be able to walk through a private entrance from the hotel into the heart of the theme park, an unprecedented perk that ensures convenience and priority entry to the action.
World-Class Amenities and Dining
While the hotel’s location is a major draw, Helios Grand Hotel offers a range of other perks. Guests will have access to free transportation to Universal’s other theme parks—Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay—and CityWalk, Universal’s entertainment and dining district.
Another exciting benefit is the early park admission, allowing hotel guests to get a head start on the day’s adventures. However, unlike other hotels in Universal’s Signature Collection, Helios Grand will not offer the Unlimited Express Pass—at least, not initially.
Dining options at Helios Grand are set to satisfy a variety of palates. While specific restaurants have not yet been named, guests can expect a collection of fine dining and casual eateries, aligning with the hotel’s Mediterranean-inspired theme. With views of Epic Universe and Orlando’s skyline as a backdrop, meals at the Helios Grand are expected to be a memorable part of the experience.
How Much Will It Cost?
Rooms at Helios Grand Hotel will start at $293 per night. Prices will fluctuate based on the season and demand, so potential guests should compare dates for the best deals. As excitement builds for the Epic Universe opening, it’s likely that these rooms will be in high demand, especially given the hotel’s unique proximity to the park.
What’s Waiting at Epic Universe?
The grand opening of Helios Grand Hotel aligns with the launch of Epic Universe, Universal’s largest and most ambitious theme park to date. The park will feature five immersive areas, each promising cutting-edge attractions, entertainment, and dining:
- The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic: Dive into the magical world of wizards and spells with thrilling new adventures based on the Ministry of Magic.
- Super Nintendo World: Step into the world of Mario, Luigi, and friends with interactive rides and attractions from one of the most beloved video game franchises.
- How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk: Soar into the world of dragons with immersive rides and Viking-themed adventures based on the hit franchise.
- Dark Universe: A new area centered around Universal’s classic monsters, featuring eerie and thrilling attractions.
- Celestial Park: The central hub of Epic Universe, offering a serene and visually stunning environment filled with live entertainment and dining.
Booking Now Open
With bookings officially open, it’s time to plan your stay at Helios Grand Hotel. Guests can reserve their rooms directly through Universal’s or Loews’ websites. Whether you’re visiting for the opening of Epic Universe or just looking for a luxurious getaway, Helios Grand is shaping up to be one of the top places to stay in Orlando.
With the countdown to May 22, 2025, officially underway, excitement is building for what promises to be a groundbreaking year for Universal Orlando. Between the opening of Epic Universe and the debut of Helios Grand Hotel, visitors are in for a spectacular, once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Unfortunately, the first week of Helios has already sold out!
Theme Park Express shared a post on X that states, “It appears Helios Grand is SOLD OUT for at least the first full week of Epic Universe opening! (I didn’t look any farther than that)”.
Considering this new hotel will look onto the park and is offering theme park view for just over $400, I personally am not at all shocked to hear that reservations were flying off the shelf. The price points are very reasonable, especially compared to the House of Mouse down the road, and it will be a moment that marks history in the theme park community.
There will also be two other hotels opening prior to Epic’s grand reveal: Universal’s Stella Nova Hotel and Universal’s Terra Luna Hotel.
Do you plan on visiting Epic Universe in 2025?