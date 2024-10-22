Epic Universe Resort Hits Opening Week Capacity in Hours, No More Bookings Available

Universal Orlando Resort’s announcement last week brought excitement to fans of theme parks and thrill-seekers alike. With just seven months to go until the grand opening of Epic Universe, Universal’s highly anticipated new park, anticipation is building. Set to open on May 22, 2025, Epic Universe promises to transport visitors to a new world of immersive experiences and cutting-edge attractions.

Universal has officially begun selling tickets for this groundbreaking theme park, but they are only available in specific multi-day packages. Starting today, guests can purchase three, four, or five-day tickets that provide access to a combination of Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and Epic Universe for one dedicated day.

The five-day ticket package offers the best deal, with some adult tickets pricing out as low as $78.40 per day. Prices increase for shorter visits or for guests who want the flexibility to hop between different parks or gain access to Volcano Bay, Universal’s water park.

For instance, a three-day ticket package—where guests visit one park per day, including a day at Epic Universe but excluding Volcano Bay—will cost an adult about $117.33 per day.

For those eager to experience Epic Universe, but only interested in a single day, you’ll need to wait a bit longer. Universal has stated that during this initial phase of ticket sales, only multi-day tickets for three days or more will be available. Single-day tickets, as well as two-day options for Epic Universe, will be released at a later time, though Universal has not provided a specific date yet.

Florida residents and fans of Universal’s Express Pass system should also keep an eye out for future announcements. According to Universal, both discounted tickets for locals and Express Passes will be offered closer to the park’s grand opening.

In addition to ticket sales, Universal has also started taking reservations for the Helios Grand Hotel, the “gem” of their lodging offerings located on Epic Universe’s property. This luxurious accommodation will place guests right in the heart of the new park, offering unparalleled access and an elevated theme park experience.

Here’s a look at the pricing for Epic Universe’s opening day ticket options:

2-Day Base Ticket Plus 1 Day at Epic Universe

This ticket allows admission to one park per day, with one day dedicated to Epic Universe.

Adults: $541.99

$541.99 Children (Ages 3-9): $531.99

2-Day 4-Park Park-to-Park Ticket Plus 1 Day at Epic Universe

This package includes access to all of Universal’s parks, including Volcano Bay, with park-hopping privileges on non-Epic Universe days.

Adults: $481.99

$481.99 Children (Ages 3-9): $471.99

2-Day Park-to-Park Ticket Plus 1 Day at Epic Universe

This option allows park-hopping between Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay, though the park-to-park access does not apply to Epic Universe.

Adults: $581.99

$581.99 Children (Ages 3-9): $571.99

Prices listed are starting rates for the park’s opening day, and are subject to change based on the first date of use. Visitors can refer to Universal’s pricing calendar for detailed day-by-day pricing as the opening day approaches.

Epic Universe marks the latest chapter in Universal’s theme park evolution, offering a brand-new experience for visitors and continuing the company’s tradition of creating state-of-the-art attractions. With ticket sales now available, the countdown to stepping through the portals of Epic Universe has truly begun!