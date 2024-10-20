Universal Prepares to Unprecedentedly Cancel Opening Date, Epic Universe Timeline Postponement Reported

Universal Epic Universe, a groundbreaking new theme park, is set to redefine the guest experience at Universal Orlando Resort. This innovative park will transport visitors to vibrant lands, immersive experiences, and beloved stories.

Celestial Park: A Celestial Journey

The adventure begins at Celestial Park, the heart of Epic Universe. Inspired by astrology and mythology, this celestial hub serves as a gateway to other lands. As night falls, Celestial Park transforms into a dazzling spectacle of lights.

Thrill-seekers can enjoy the Stardust Racers, a high-speed dual-launch coaster. For a more leisurely experience, the Constellation Carousel offers a celestial adventure. Families can cool off at Astronamica, an interactive wet play area, and savor delicious cuisine at Atlantic Restaurant.

Super Nintendo World: A Gamer’s Paradise

Step into the iconic world of Super Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Donkey Kong at Super Nintendo World. This interactive land blends reality and video games, allowing guests to become players in their favorite Nintendo games.

Race on Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, explore the Mushroom Kingdom on Yoshi’s Adventure, and join Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong on Mine-Cart Madness. Refuel at Toadstool Cafe and enhance your experience with Power-Up Bands.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Immerse yourself in the world of Hiccup, Astrid, and Toothless at How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk. This vibrant land features thrilling attractions, live shows, and character meet-and-greets.

Dark Universe: A Chilling Experience

Dark Universe brings classic Universal Monsters to life with chilling attractions and immersive experiences.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter expands with a new land inspired by the Fantastic Beasts films. This immersive experience features a spellbinding ride, live entertainment, shopping, and dining.

A World of Wonder

Universal Epic Universe offers a diverse range of experiences for guests of all ages. From thrilling rides and interactive attractions to immersive lands and delicious dining options, this new theme park promises to create unforgettable memories.

Epic Universe Opening Date

Universal Orlando has announced that the grand opening of the Epic Universe theme park will take place on May 22, 2025. Ticket sales for the first phase will begin next week. The park’s inaugural day will fall on the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend.

“This is a monumental moment for our destination, and we’re excited to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year,” said Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Orlando Resort, in a news release.

Starting Tuesday, the first phase of ticket sales will feature limited multiday tickets and vacation packages offering three, four, or five days of admission to Universal parks, including one day at Epic Universe.

On October 24, Universal Orlando annual passholders will have the opportunity to purchase single-day tickets for Epic Universe ahead of the general public, with a maximum of six transactions per account.

Ticket prices will vary based on the date and length of stay, with a three-day ticket package ranging from $352 to $521 per person. Pricing details will be available on universalorlando.com. The first tickets sold will be valid for use through December 31, 2025.

Additional ticket options, including single-day tickets for the public, more multiday packages, Florida resident tickets, and Universal Express passes, will be released in the coming months. Annual passholders will also be notified about a future Epic “soft opening.”

Reservations for the 500-room Helios Grand Hotel, located adjacent to the new theme park, will open on Tuesday for stays beginning on May 22, 2025.

Epic Universe will feature themed lands such as Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Dark Universe (featuring classic monsters), and Celestial Park, offering various rides, restaurants, and attractions.

The debut of Epic Universe marks the first new theme park in the Orlando area this century, following Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 1998 and Universal’s Islands of Adventure in 1999.

The park is currently under construction near the Orange County Convention Center, approximately 2.5 miles southeast of Universal’s existing attractions, including Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios theme park, Universal CityWalk, and Volcano Bay.

Epic Universe Hotels

Epic Universe will also feature three new hotels, each with a unique theme. The Helios Grand Hotel, inspired by the Greek God of the Sun, showcases Mediterranean design and cosmic decor. The Universal Stella Nova Resort draws inspiration from distant galaxies, while Universal Terra Luna reflects the diverse planetary elements of the universe.

Guests at these hotels will benefit from Early Park Admission and resort-wide charging privileges, along with complimentary shuttle services to Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida, Universal Volcano Bay, and Universal CityWalk.

Initially, Universal Stella Nova Resort was stated to open on January 21, 2025. Its sister property Universal Terra Luna Resort should open on February 25, but now, has reportedly been delayed.

Theme park photographer extraordinaire Bioreconstruct shared that the “Opening date of Terra Luna now March 25. Originally announced opening Feb 25”.

Opening date of Terra Luna now March 25. Originally announced opening Feb 25. pic.twitter.com/nX5qrALjoS — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) October 19, 2024

While Universal has not changed the date online, Bioreconstruct continued, “Universal is offering rebooking to those with Terra Luna reservations prior to March 25. No response means reservation rolls automatically to Stella Nova.”

It seems that the news has come to Bioreconstruct via guests who booked at Terra Luna. It is assumed that guests may be relocated to Stella Nova.

More Exciting Epic Universe News

Gregory Hall, creative director of Dark Universe, announced at New York Comic Con that the Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment queue will feature jump scares.

This immersive attraction, set within Frankenstein Manor, will be one of the highlights of Dark Universe when Universal Epic Universe opens next year. Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, the great-great-great granddaughter of Dr. Henry Frankenstein, invites guests to view her latest experiment.

The combination of the setting, storyline, and jump scares is sure to create a thrilling and chilling experience for visitors.

Do you think that there will be more delays in terms of the overall Epic Universe openings?