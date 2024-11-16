Disney Senior Executive Drops Startling Confession About Universal’s Epic Universe

Walt Disney World Resort, the undisputed giant in the theme park industry, is facing an interesting situation with the impending opening of Universal’s Epic Universe in 2025.

How Universal’s Epic Universe Will Help Boost Walt Disney World Attendance in 2025 and 2026

However, rather than viewing the new addition from Universal as a threat, Disney is actually looking at the launch of this ambitious new park as an opportunity to boost attendance for its own Florida-based parks.

In a recent Q4 2024 earnings call for The Walt Disney Company, Hugh Johnston, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, provided insight into Disney’s outlook for the coming years, revealing how the opening of Epic Universe could ultimately be a boon for Walt Disney World’s attendance in 2025 and 2026.

Disney’s projection for its Parks & Experiences segment sees a promising 6%-8% growth in operating income for the year, with the latter half of the year showing particularly strong growth, which could coincide with Epic Universe’s opening.

Universal’s Epic Universe: A New Era in Orlando

Universal Orlando’s new theme park, Epic Universe, set to open on May 22, 2025, is expected to be a game-changer in Central Florida’s theme park landscape. Spanning over 750 acres, Epic Universe will be Universal’s most immersive and expansive park yet.

It will feature new lands and attractions based on popular franchises like Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon, and Universal Monsters, adding to the already vibrant offerings from Universal Orlando Resort.

The potential of Epic Universe to draw millions of visitors has undoubtedly been a topic of conversation across the theme park industry. However, what’s surprising is how Disney sees this new arrival as an asset rather than a competitor.

While it’s true that new attractions generally draw more crowds, Disney’s strategic insight into Florida’s theme park dynamics paints a different picture.

Walt Disney World Resort’s Outlook: Positive Impact from the Opening of Epic Universe

Disney is no stranger to competition in the Orlando market. Over the years, Universal’s parks have steadily grown in both size and reputation, giving Disney’s Magic Kingdom and EPCOT a run for their money.

However, according to Disney’s latest earnings call, the company is not worried about Epic Universe cutting into their own attendance numbers. In fact, Disney anticipates that Universal’s new addition will help drive more visitors to Walt Disney World.

Hugh Johnston made it clear that Disney has been closely monitoring the opening of Epic Universe and has even factored it into their financial projections for the upcoming years.

He shared that early vacation bookings for Walt Disney World Resort around the opening of Epic Universe are “actually positive,” signaling a strong interest in Disney’s parks even as new competition enters the scene.

Historically, new theme park openings in Florida have been beneficial for Disney. While new parks like Universal’s Epic Universe are certainly appealing, they also help raise the profile of Orlando as a whole as a prime destination for family vacations.

The more reasons families have to visit the area, the more likely they are to visit multiple parks during their stay, including Disney’s. As Disney CEO Bob Iger noted in the past, the company has been aware of Universal’s plans for Epic Universe for “more than a decade” and has always seen it as part of the broader ecosystem of Florida tourism.

How Competition Drives Tourism to the Region

In the highly competitive world of theme parks, it may seem counterintuitive that Disney would be optimistic about new competition. However, the relationship between Universal and Disney has always been more symbiotic than adversarial, particularly in terms of growing the overall tourism market in Central Florida.

When a major theme park opens in Orlando, it generally has a ripple effect on the local economy. Hotels, restaurants, and other attractions in the area see an influx of visitors.

Families visiting Florida for the first time or planning their next vacation are drawn to the idea of seeing multiple world-class parks in one trip. As more people come to Orlando, they don’t just visit one park—they try to fit in as many experiences as possible.

For Disney, this means that as Universal expands, so too does the interest in Walt Disney World, which is just a short drive away.

This concept isn’t new to Disney, who has watched as other park openings, including those by Universal, have helped fuel a rise in tourism across the region.

The more theme parks there are to explore in Orlando, the more likely visitors will stay longer and plan trips that include multiple destinations. With that in mind, Disney benefits from being a part of the larger, thriving theme park ecosystem that draws millions of visitors from around the world.

Booking Trends and Early Indicators

The early signs for Walt Disney World suggest a positive trend despite the looming opening of Epic Universe. Disney executives have noted that early bookings for the summer of 2025 are strong, even as the excitement around Universal’s new park builds.

This suggests that Disney is still perceived as the go-to destination for families planning a vacation to the region.

What’s more, Disney’s financial performance backs up this optimism. In the most recent quarter, the company’s Parks & Experiences division saw a slight increase in revenue, with earnings rising to $8.24 billion, up from $8.16 billion in Q4 2023.

This growth, even amid the impending competition from Epic Universe, is a promising sign that Disney World remains a top choice for visitors planning their theme park vacations.

Universal’s Epic Universe May Encourage More Disney World Visits

A significant factor that may be working in Disney’s favor is the fact that Universal’s Epic Universe will cater to a different demographic and offer entirely new experiences.

While Universal has always attracted thrill-seekers and fans of the darker, action-packed side of entertainment (think The Wizarding World of Harry Potter), Disney’s offerings are more family-oriented, with an emphasis on timeless storytelling, beloved characters, and immersive experiences.

Families with young children may find more appeal in Disney’s iconic characters, princesses, and fantastical lands like Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, while older kids and adults may gravitate towards the more thrilling rides and experiences at Universal.

As a result, many families may choose to visit both parks during their vacation, maximizing their theme park experience by splitting their time between the two.

Disney’s ability to offer something for everyone—from gentle rides for toddlers to thrilling adventures for adults—means that the opening of Epic Universe is unlikely to steal too many visitors from Disney World.

A Healthy Theme Park Industry Benefits Everyone

Ultimately, the opening of Epic Universe is a positive development for both Universal and Disney. It signals growth in the Orlando theme park market, which benefits everyone by driving more tourism to the area.

Disney’s forecast of increased attendance for its parks in 2025 and 2026, despite the upcoming competition, highlights how the theme park industry thrives on a rising tide that lifts all boats.

Conclusion: Epic Universe Will Be a Good Thing for Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort

As for the future, Disney seems confident that it will continue to be the dominant force in Orlando’s theme park landscape. With a steady stream of new attractions and events coming to its parks, coupled with the increased interest in the entire Orlando area, Disney Parks & Experiences looks poised for another successful year.

Whether visitors are drawn to Disney for its classic magic or decide to explore the thrills of Epic Universe, Central Florida remains the undisputed hub for theme park lovers worldwide.

So, while Universal’s new park may be the talk of the town in 2025, Disney is ready to take full advantage of the increased tourism—and that, in the end, is great news for all theme park fans.