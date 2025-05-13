400-Minute Wait: Disney Guests Escorted Out of Park After Dangerously Delaying Attraction

Some guests just ruin the fun for everyone.

Disneyland Resort is speeding towards its 70th anniversary, which commences on May 16. Since its industry-changing yet humble beginnings as Walt Disney’s first amusement park, Disneyland Resort has grown over its seven decades in operation, as has the Disney Experiences empire as a whole.

Now consisting of Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, the Downtown Disney District, and three resort hotels (Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel), the Anaheim-based Disney resort welcomes millions of guests each year.

Avengers Campus is an addition to Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure that has happened in the last half a decade. Opening in Summer 2021, it is Disney’s first complete Marvel-themed land and will soon double in size after gaining two new attractions: Stark Flight Lab and Avengers: Infinity Defense.

The superhero area was erected around one of DCA’s most popular attractions, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission–BREAKOUT!, a modified IP-laden version of the classic Tower of Terror ride.

Mission–BREAKOUT! is one of the most exhilarating attractions on property, and will soon gain a new seating area, but an incident in 2023 left many guests waiting hours and hours.

Two years ago, a dangerous TikTok trend began circulating on social media. The basis of the trend is that guests riding the Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction will remove their seatbelts mid-drop to maximize its effects.

Of course, this is extremely dangerous and inconsiderate to everyone else experiencing the attraction–it is common courtesy to ensure you are following all health and safety procedures. Back in February 2023, the OC Register reported that Disneyland officials had noticed the unsafe behavior.

“Disney California Adventure has recently had multiple incidents of unsafe guest behavior on Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission: BREAKOUT, according to Disneyland officials,” the report reads. “Guests who don’t follow the safety protocols, reminding riders to keep seatbelts securely fastened and tight against the waist, will be asked to leave the park.”

And that is seemingly what happened at Disney California Adventure. Posting to Reddit, user Monkey_man_in_a_can shared an image of Disneyland’s app, which showed a 400-minute wait time for Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission–BREAKOUT!

I think I’ll come back later…

From the comments, we can discern what happened to cause the almost seven-hour wait for Disneyland guests.

User Villchurch commented, saying:

Only two carts working and delays due to someone removing seat belt mid ride for the tiktok trend.

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The same user went on to elaborate that the guests who allegedly removed their seat restraints were escorted from the Southern California theme park, but did not know if they had been banned from re-entering at a later date.

Another comment from sar_ahhhhhh said:

We got on just as they were opening the other carts and I was wondering why the CM was being especially militant about the seat belts and I feel like the I don’t want to live on this planet anymore is appropriate in this moment.

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byu/Monkey_man_in_a_can from discussion

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It is not that uncommon for guests to be removed from a Disney park and banned. Years ago, one guest was caught bypassing a “Cast Member Only” area and entering the balcony of Cinderella Castle for a photo opportunity–he was banned from Magic Kingdom and the Walt Disney World Resort for a few months.

Then, in another incident, a guest violently barged their way into a moving parade in Tokyo Disneyland and was apprehended and removed.

Have you ever waited six hours for a Disney Park attraction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!