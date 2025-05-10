Disney Park Converting Guardians of the Galaxy Location Into Eating Area

A permit has been filed that sees Disneyland Resort’s Guardians of the Galaxy location changed for good.

Like the Disney resorts worldwide, the original park will undergo significant changes in the next few years. Walt Disney World Resort is getting new lands themed to Cars, Villains, Monsters, Inc., and Encanto, while Disneyland Paris will soon debut its own World of Frozen, amongst other experiences. As for Disneyland Resort, Bob Iger’s House of Mouse’s “turbocharging” commitment will see Avengers Campus double in size and gain two more attractions, as well as the addition of an Avatar franchise-themed area.

Avengers Campus arrived at Disney California Adventure Park, sister to Disneyland Park, in 2021. Since then, the area has undergone major changes that have seen experiences stripped from the location, much to the confusion of fans. Before Avengers Campus existed, though, Disneyland Resort had already begun its Marvel makeover, with the retheme of The Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission: BREAKOUT!

At Disney California Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! invites guests to join Rocket Raccoon on a high-energy rescue mission to save his fellow Guardians from the clutches of the Collector.

Opening on May 27, 2017, and replacing the iconic Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, the reimagined drop tower mixes randomized sequences with a soundtrack of nostalgic hits, creating a unique ride experience every time. With appearances from fan-favorite characters like Star-Lord, Gamora, and Drax, the attraction quickly became a staple of the park and a cornerstone of the expanding Marvel universe inside Disneyland Resort.

That universe truly came to life on June 4, 2021, with the debut of Avengers Campus, an all-new land designed as a living, breathing training ground for the next generation of heroes. Anchored by WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, where guests use gesture-tracking tech to sling webs alongside Peter Parker, the campus also includes food locations like Pym Test Kitchen.

With plans already in motion for major expansions—like Stark Flight Lab and the Multiverse-spanning Avengers: Infinity Defense featuring King Thanos and the return of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark—Disney is making it clear that Marvel’s footprint in Anaheim is only growing.

A new update has surfaced regarding the Guardians of the Galaxy attraction at Disney California Adventure. Located outside the attraction is a now-defunct FastPass distribution center that has not been used for years. FastPasses became obsolete in the pandemic era and were eventually replaced with the Genie+ and then Lightning Lane systems.

“This new permit will convert this space into an outdoor eating area,” Kenny the Pirate reports. “It appears that this may offer a fun theming since a metal awning, shipping container, and electrical work will be part of this design.”

Unlike Walt Disney World Resort, which has its own Guardians-themed attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT, Disneyland Resort needs to make the most of its space. This change, no matter how small, will benefit guests in this busy area of the theme park.

How do you feel about this change coming to Disneyland Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!