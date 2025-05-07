Disney Castle Undergoing Big Changes for First Time in 70 Years

The Disney castle is about to receive one of its most massive makeovers in nearly 70 years, marking the beginning of a new era for the first Disney Park in the world.

The Disney Castle 70 Years in the Making

It’s not every day a castle gets a makeover fit for royalty. But this week, something quietly magical began to unfold in the heart of Disneyland—and it’s only the beginning.

Guests arriving at Disneyland Park may feel a flutter of nostalgia as they walk through the gates. But this time, there’s a new shimmer in the air. Crowds have already started gathering near Sleeping Beauty Castle—not for fireworks, not for a parade, but for something rarer: a transformation decades in the making. Could this be a sign of just how big the upcoming celebration will be?

Here’s your first look at Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle like you’ve never seen it before.

70 Years of Magic: A New Era Dawns

Though the official Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration doesn’t begin until May 16, the park is wasting no time in building the anticipation. The transformation of Sleeping Beauty Castle is leading the charge—and fans are already buzzing with excitement.

Here’s a better view of Sleeping Beauty Castle medallion as well as more Disneyland 70th anniversary decorations! – @DisneyScoopGuy on X

A newly installed anniversary medallion, adorned in hues of pink, blue, purple, and gold, now sits proudly on the castle’s façade. The accompanying bunting matches perfectly, with floral accents that nod to the elegance of the past and the optimism of what’s ahead.

The 70th anniversary color palette evokes both nostalgia and fresh beginnings. And if the concept art Disney previously shared holds true, more enhancements are on the way. The castle’s banners are expected to shift next, reflecting the signature colors of the event and showcasing medallions that will tie the entire presentation together.

But this celebration is more than just decor—it’s a full-scale immersive experience, designed to highlight seven decades of storytelling, imagination, and innovation.

Beyond the Castle: What Else Is Changing?

Sleeping Beauty Castle may be the jewel in Disneyland’s anniversary crown, but the celebration stretches far beyond Fantasyland. Guests have already spotted updates throughout the park, including changes to Disneyland’s iconic floral display at the entrance and a mysterious castle structure rising in the esplanade, sparking speculation among superfans and Cast Members alike.

These updates are just the tip of the iceberg. According to Disney Parks, the 70th celebration will bring:

New and returning entertainment offerings

Fresh attraction updates

Special anniversary-themed foods

Limited-edition merchandise

Decor throughout the resort

It’s a celebration not just of what Disneyland was in 1955, but what it has become—and where it’s going.

Why This Matters: A Look Ahead

The Disneyland Resort has always been more than a theme park—it’s a living time capsule of Walt Disney’s vision. As the park enters its eighth decade, this 70th anniversary celebration signals more than just a milestone. It’s a renewed promise to guests that magic will continue to evolve with them.

This transformation also suggests that Disney is listening to its fans. In a time when park reservations, pricing models, and experience changes have sparked debate, the anniversary may serve as a unifying moment—bringing together longtime fans, first-time visitors, and multi-generational families for a shared experience rooted in wonder.

And for those closely following Disney’s trajectory, these updates could signal the start of even bigger changes. Could new lands, shows, or nighttime spectaculars be in development behind the scenes? Disneyland has always made its boldest moves when the spotlight shines brightest.

Disney Castle Change: The Countdown Begins

With just days left before the official kickoff on May 16, the 70th anniversary buzz is about to hit full force. As final touches are added throughout the park, fans will be keeping a close eye on every hint and reveal from Disney Parks.

One thing’s for sure: Sleeping Beauty Castle, the beloved heart of Disneyland, is ready to welcome guests into a new chapter of magic.

So, will you be there when the gates open to history in the making?