After 70 Years, Disney Replaces Classic Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Disneyland Resort will replace the current versions of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends for its upcoming 70th anniversary celebration.

On Thursday, Disneyland Resort announced a wave of festivities across Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park for the Southern California Disney park’s 70th anniversary. Although Disneyland Resort’s actual birthday isn’t until July 17, guests can join the fun beginning May 16, 2025. The Disneyland70 celebration will continue through summer 2026!

Some of Thursday’s announcements include new entertainment offerings, ride updates, and even a theme park ticket discount. Characters from Coco (2017) will join “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park, and Toy Story Midway Mania! at Disney California Adventure Park will receive a 70th anniversary-themed refresh. Themed decorations will adorn beloved locations throughout the Disney parks, including Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Disneyland70’s official theme is “Celebrate Happy,” accompanied by an all-new song of the same name! The anniversary celebration will include updated and returning versions of Disneyland Resort’s most joyful entertainment. A new version of World of Color called “World of Color Happiness!” will debut at Disney California Adventure Park alongside the return of the “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” parade.

The “Paint the Night” electrical parade and “Wondrous Journeys” fireworks show will return to Disneyland Park. Meanwhile, the “Tapestry of Happiness” music and projection show will light up “it’s a small world” each night.

One of the new entertainment options, Disneyland Park’s “The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade,” features a rare U.S. appearance of Duffy and ShellieMay. It also includes all-new versions of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip’ n’ Dale, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto, Goofy, Clarabelle Cow, and Max.

Disney Parks Blog previously announced all-new outfits for Mickey and Minnie for Disneyland70, and they recently posted a new photo of the century-old duo and their friends all dolled up for the party! Check out this post on X (formerly Twitter):

Mickey, Minnie and their friends in their new outfits as part of the #Disneyland70 celebration beginning May 16, 2025.✨ https://t.co/ei7yd5XfoQ pic.twitter.com/OJnR7qopvG — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 6, 2025

In addition to their appearances in “The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade,” Mickey Mouse and friends will meet guests in their Disneyland70 attire throughout the park. Grab your camera and your best outfit; these all-new character outfits arrive on May 16, 2025!

