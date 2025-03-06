‘Coco’ Overlay Planned for “it’s a small world” at Disney This Spring

Disneyland guests will soon experience a heartwarming addition to one of the park’s most iconic attractions. Miguel and his loyal canine companion, Dante, from Pixar’s Coco, will officially debut inside “it’s a small world” when the beloved boat ride reopens on April 25, 2025.

This marks the first time Miguel and Dante will appear in the classic attraction, adding a meaningful nod to Mexican culture and Disney-Pixar’s beloved film about family, tradition, and music for the 70th anniversary of Disneyland Resort.

JUST REVEALED! Miguel and Dante from Pixar's "Coco" will debut in "it's a small world" when the @Disneyland attraction reopens April 25. https://t.co/uipqQO5tro pic.twitter.com/r0jGTzsdiH — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 6, 2025

A Harmonious Addition to a Classic Attraction

Located in Fantasyland, “it’s a small world” is a timeless Disney ride known for its joyful celebration of global unity, featuring animatronic children from different countries singing the famous theme song. The attraction has long included subtle nods to Disney characters representing various cultures, such as Ariel in the undersea scene and Aladdin and Jasmine soaring above the Middle East.

With Miguel and Dante joining the experience, Disney continues its tradition of incorporating new storytelling elements that honor diverse cultures while staying true to the ride’s original vision.

What to Expect from Miguel and Dante in “it’s a small world”

Miguel, the aspiring musician from Coco, and his spirit guide, Dante, will be part of the attraction’s Latin America section. While Disney has not yet revealed the full details of their integration, fans speculate that Miguel will likely be seen with his signature guitar, embracing the film’s theme of the power of music and remembrance.

This is just one of many new additions coming to Disneyland Resort during the exciting celebration of the resort’s 70 years of service. Other attractions will also receive special improvements or overlays during this time.

Since its 2017 release, Coco has become a cherished part of Disney’s storytelling, particularly at Disneyland Resort, where the film is heavily celebrated during the Halloween and Día de los Muertos seasons in Disney California Adventure’s Plaza de la Familia. The addition of Miguel and Dante to “it’s a small world” solidifies Coco’s lasting impact and deepens the park’s representation of Latin American culture year-round.

Get Ready for Miguel’s “it’s a small world” Debut

Fans eager to see Miguel and Dante in “it’s a small world” won’t have to wait long—the attraction officially reopens on April 25, 2025. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the ride or a lover of Pixar’s Coco, this exciting addition brings a fresh new element to a Disneyland classic, making it a must-see experience for parkgoers of all ages.

