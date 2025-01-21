Guest Brings Los Angeles Wildfire to Disneyland Resort for Social Media Post

A Disneyland Resort influencer is under fire after wearing an unusual “Disney Bound” to the Southern California Disney parks.

The Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort dress codes prohibit guests 14 and older from wearing costumes to the Disney theme parks. Adult guests avoid breaking the rules by “Disney Bounding.” A Disney Bound is a Disney character-inspired outfit that is recognizable but not so screen-accurate that children could mistake the guest wearing it for a character performer.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort have even encouraged the practice, releasing clothing, Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears, and accessories that guests can use in Disney Bounds. Check out this example of a Jessica Rabbit Disney Bound directly from the Disney Store:

Some creative Disney Park guests wear Disney Bounds inspired by theme park lands and attractions. Others go for generic looks inspired by fantasy universes rather than specific characters, like Star Wars or Avatar (2009). As long as you adhere to the Disney dress code, the possibilities are endless.

Unfortunately, one Disneyland Resort guest recently stirred controversy with a unique Disney Bound. Last week, Instagrammer Liz Carroll (@dark_darlin) posted a photo of herself in an outfit explicitly inspired by the tragic wildfires that recently tore through Los Angeles.

The Disney Park guest is reportedly a member of a Disney cosplay group called the D3Darlins, who state: “Our group does fashionable themed clothing everyday and in the theme parks. There are no rules here on what you should wear or how you wear it.” Multiple group members reportedly participated in the wildfire-inspired Disney Bound, though Carroll appears to be the only one who posted about it publicly.

Carroll privated her account, but not before her content spread to other platforms. Redditor u/chaotic-magic shared this screenshot of her Instagram post:

The post amassed widespread negative feedback.

“Wow! So insensitive!” said u/Negative-Earth-108. “That’s one sick person to do that at this time.”

“Big yikes!!!” u/SoraBunni replied. “How tone deaf can you be!?? People have lost everything.”

“As someone who is native LA, she should stay away,” u/sweetolive242 added. “She clearly is not reading the room.”

Carroll added the following statement to her private Instagram bio, though it’s unclear whether it resulted from the backlash to her Disney Bound. At the time of this article’s publication, her profile photo was another angle of the wildfire-inspired outfit.

Not a content creator

Not an influencer

Not a cosplayer

Just a weirdo having fun with her friends

Carroll hasn’t commented publicly on the response to her Disney Bound.

