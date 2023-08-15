Disney Characters Shown Dancing Without Their Bodies

The Disney Parks were visionary endeavors that brought treasured cinematic characters to life through well-crafted atmosphere, attractions and characters. Disney implemented unparalleled attention-to-detail and technological innovations, coupled with its cleanliness and hospitality to their amusement parks. These would become company standards carried over seven decades. This unwavering effort to enhance, maintain and preserve the “magic” of the Parks would make them the ultimate destination for a truly immersive experience for guests.

All of the Parks are operated by many dedicated, hardworking, well-trained Disney cast members. These underworked employees continuously give some of the most magical moments to guests and their loved ones as the backbone of the Disney Parks. Amusement park aficionados may have valid gripes about Disney, but the company always attempts to uphold their five keys: Safety, Courtesy, Show, Efficiency and Inclusion.

One of the biggest of those keys is ‘Show.’ It is the primary standard that goes into conserving the pageantry of Disney’s presentation. It is why guests never purposefully see in person — cast members in costume eating in the Parks, or Ana and Elsa vaping on a bench or Goofy giving a muffled speech about the perfect fishing cast. It is a golden rule constantly reinforced to be upheld at the Resorts. However, not all cast members are paragons of integrity.

A few days ago, a video leaked on TikTok of cast members dancing as Disney characters backstage in their dressing rooms. It would become viral since it peeled behind the curtain to show “how the sausage was made” for Disney fans. The original ill-advised recording was taken down, but its reposts and reaction videos have not, so far. Well, now another shorter video has been released on the social media platform here.

Both videos are objectively funny as they showcase famous meet-and-greet Disney characters dancing and posing in silly ways. Yet, it just feels wrong to view for anyone that appreciates Disney’s dedication to preserving the magic. These videos may be generating clout for now, but these cast members are certainly playing with fire. If they keep doing this, Disney will ensure they are scorched, metaphorically and legally.

What do you think of the new video? Do you think these kinds of videos will continue?