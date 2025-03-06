After 70 Years, Disneyland Announces Construction of New 50-Foot Sleeping Beauty Castle

For nearly seven decades, Sleeping Beauty Castle has stood as the centerpiece of Disneyland, welcoming guests into a world of fantasy, adventure, and nostalgia.

Modeled after Germany’s Neuschwanstein Castle, this iconic structure is much more than just a landmark—it’s a symbol of Walt Disney’s dream come to life. When Disneyland opened its gates on July 17, 1955, this enchanting castle was a beacon of storytelling and imagination, offering a gateway to the magical realms of Fantasyland.

Unlike its grander counterpart at Walt Disney World, Cinderella Castle, which soars to 189 feet, Sleeping Beauty Castle stands at a modest 77 feet. Despite its smaller stature, Disney’s Imagineers used forced perspective to make it appear taller, a technique that has fascinated guests for generations.

Over the years, the castle has undergone various transformations, from seasonal overlays with twinkling holiday lights to the dramatic makeover it received for Disneyland’s 50th anniversary in 2005, which saw the addition of golden accents and decorative crowns.

The castle also serves as a portal to the Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough, an attraction that immerses visitors in the story of Sleeping Beauty (1959). Originally a simple walkthrough experience, it was revamped in 2008 with stunning dioramas and special effects, ensuring that new generations could continue to enjoy this classic fairytale. Now, as Disneyland celebrates its 70th anniversary, the park is taking its beloved icon to new heights—literally.

Disneyland Announces a 50-Foot Sleeping Beauty Castle-Inspired Sculpture

To commemorate this historic milestone, Disneyland has revealed plans to construct a massive 50-foot sculpture inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle. This dazzling new installation will be located in the esplanade between Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, making it impossible to miss for anyone entering the resort.

Unlike previous anniversary decorations that were simply enhancements to the castle itself, this stand-alone structure will be an entirely new artistic representation, featuring colorful glass panels and golden charms that pay tribute to Disneyland’s five original lands.

According to Disney Parks Blog, the sculpture will be the crown jewel of the resort’s 70th-anniversary celebrations. The use of vibrant glass panels is a nod to the stained-glass storytelling seen in the Sleeping Beauty film, while the golden charms symbolize the legacy of Disneyland’s early days. This contemporary take on the castle ensures that the anniversary is not just a look back at history but also a step forward into the park’s ever-evolving future.

A 70th Anniversary Celebration Fit for Royalty

The announcement of the 50-foot castle-inspired sculpture is just one piece of a much larger celebration planned for Disneyland’s 70th anniversary. Beginning May 16, 2025, and running through summer 2026, the Disneyland Resort will be transformed with special entertainment, limited-time shows, and exclusive anniversary-themed merchandise.

One of the biggest entertainment highlights will be the return of the Paint the Night parade, a fan-favorite nighttime spectacle featuring dazzling LED floats and beloved Disney characters. Additionally, a brand-new nighttime spectacular, World of Color – Happiness!, will take over Disney California Adventure’s Paradise Bay, featuring an emotional journey led by Joy and the other Emotions from Inside Out.

Guests can also expect themed décor throughout the parks, including a refreshed look for Sleeping Beauty Castle, which will be adorned with an elegant medallion to mark the occasion. Over at Disney California Adventure, Carthay Circle Restaurant will light up in dazzling colors each evening, creating a celebratory atmosphere throughout the resort.

So, as the countdown to May 16, 2025, begins, one thing is clear: Disneyland is ready to celebrate happiness in a big way.