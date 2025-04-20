Ahead of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary, 14 Rides/Attractions to Close for Refurbishment

With spring break in the rearview mirror, Disneyland is turning its attention to its 70th Anniversary celebration. The celebration of Disneyland’s seventh decade kicks off on May 16 and runs through September 26.

Disneyland has a ton of special events confirmed for its 70th, including new nighttime shows, character experiences, and special photo opportunities. However, getting to May 16 could be a bit of a problem for Disneyland guests.

Earlier this month, Disneyland announced a long list of closures ahead of the park’s Anniversary, but that list has gotten even longer. This week, Disneyland announced that 14 rides and attractions will be closing for refurbishment over the next two weeks to prepare for the park’s 70th Anniversary.

When Disneyland announced the changes in early April, there were only 11 rides on the list, including some of the parks’ most popular attractions. Now, that list has grown, and one attraction, Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, has already reopened.

The list of closed attractions is as follows:

It’s a small world

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Soarin’ Around the World

Enchanted Tiki Room

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Mad Tea Party

King Arthur Carrousel

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Gadget Coaster

Sorcerer’s Workshop

Anna & Elsa’s Royal Welcome

Fantasmic

Indiana Jones Adventure

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

Pixie Hollow

Of those attractions, It’s a Small World, Indiana Jones Adventure, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, and Pixie Hollow were already closed. Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln will not reopen until fall 2026 and will split time with Walt Disney–A Magical Life.

Most attractions will open in time for Disneyland’s 70th celebration. However, some of the more popular rides on this list will be cutting it close.

‘it’s a small world’ was initially expected to reopen with a Coco overlay on April 25. However, Disneyland announced that the opening date would be postponed to May 9. Any further delay could result in the closure of one of Walt’s original attractions for the park’s Anniversary.

The Matterhorn Bobsleds will close on April 28, and no reopening date has been announced, meaning it could potentially close on May 16.

So, while Disneyland fans wait for the park’s 70th Anniversary, plenty of rides will temporarily close to prepare for the big party. Before you go, make sure you know what will be open that day. Otherwise, wait until after May 16 to ride and see everything Disneyland offers.

What are you most excited to see and do for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary?