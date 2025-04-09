Disneyland Ride Closures Jump to 11 in April, Some Attractions Now Offline Indefinitely

Nearly a dozen rides and attractions will be offline very soon in Disneyland.

When guests visit Disneyland, they have their pick of dozens of rides and attractions. From thrilling adventures through the Swiss Alps on Matterhorn Bobsleds to serene flights around the world on Soarin’, there’s practically no end in sight to all of the fun and magic guests can have while exploring “The Happiest Place on Earth.”

Choosing which ride to visit first can prove tricky, especially with so many options. However, Disneyland has made this a little easier for guests, with at least 11 attractions slated to be closed in April 2025.

We’ve compiled a list of every ride and attraction that will be closed this month so you can be as informed as possible before your next trip!

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

It doesn’t get much more iconic than Dumbo the Flying Elephant. This classic spinner ride has delighted and entertained guests of all ages for decades, serving as an unofficial icon of the Disney theme parks themselves. While the actual ride experience is quite tame, there’s no denying how magical a trip aboard Dumbo can be, especially for younger guests who may not be all that acquainted with theme park attractions.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant will be closed from April 22 through April 23, reopening on April 24.

Indiana Jones Adventure

By far one of Disneland’s most popular and best-reviewed attractions ever, Indiana Jones Adventure will also be closed in April, though the ride’s refurbishment began several weeks ago. Indiana Jones Adventure first closed for refurbishment on March 17 and will likely sport some nice upgrades when it returns.

Indiana Jones Adventure is scheduled to reopen on April 25.

“It’s a Small World”

There may not be a more iconic or legendary Disney attraction than “it’s a small world”, with the slow-moving boat ride taking guests on a colorful and music-filled journey around the world. While some may not find the attraction’s main song that enjoyable, there’s no denying the impact “it’s a small world” has had, not just on The Walt Disney Company but pop culture as a whole.

Disney’s iconic “it’s a small world” has been closed for refurbishment for several months but is set to reopen on April 25.

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Quite possibly Disneyland’s best roller coaster, Matterhorn Bobsleds, is another iconic part of the California theme park resort, though the ride is certainly showing its age. Many guests agree Matterhorn Bobsleds is bumpy, jerky, and overall quite rough, but there’s no substitute for what this roller coaster offers, daring guests with exploring the Swiss Alps and coming face to face with the legendary yeti.

Matterhorn Bobsleds will close on April 28, with no reopening information being known at this time.

Enchanted Tiki Room

Few Disney park attractions are as special or as magical as Walt Disney’s original Enchanted Tiki Room. Much more of a show than a traditional theme park ride or attraction, the Tiki Room seems to entertain and provides guests with some of the catchiest tunes this side of the country. Copies of this animatronic-filled experience can be found at other Disney parks, but Disneyland’s is the original.

The Enchanted Tiki Room will also close on April 28 and does not have a reopening date.

Meet Tinker Bell in Pixie Hollow

By far one of the more unique attractions on this list, guests have the opportunity to meet Tinker Bell herself in Pixie Hollow.

This attraction has been offline for quite some time and does not yet have an official reopening date.

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln is quintessential Disneyland in a lot of ways, blending Walt Disney’s love of animatronics with U.S. history, allowing guests to see Abraham Lincoln in person or, rather, in lifelike robot form. This show is currently undergoing refurbishments as Disneyland prepares to open Walt Disney – A Magical Life, a brand new attraction that will be housed in the same theater as Abraham Lincoln.

This new show is set to debut on July 17, with no reopening information being given regarding Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln.

Soarin’ Around the World

Another heavy-hitter, Soarin’ Around the World, has become a must-do for guests seeking thrills with a view. Taking guests dozens of feet in the air, Soarin’ Around the World is perhaps Disney’s best motion simulator to date, allowing riders to soar by iconic world landmarks.

Currently, Soarin’ is operating under its original California setting but will return to the “Around the World” version on April 22 before closing for refurbishment at the end of April.

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

The Redwood Creek Challenge Trail is a fun alternative for guests looking to do things other than ride roller coasters, though it’s been offline for a little while. This experience will reopen on April 11.

Sorceror’s Workshop

The Sorceror’s Workshop is another fun detour for those tired of waiting in line for dark rides and thrill rides alike. However, this attraction will close on April 28 for a brief refurbishment and reopen on May 13.

Anna & Elsa’s Royal Welcome

Finally, Anna & Elsa’s Royal Welcome, a meet-and-greet experience, will also close on April 28. Just like Sorceror’s Workshop, this attraction will return on May 13.

