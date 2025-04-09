Disney Guests Watch in Terror as Fight Breaks Out in Fantasyland

Dozens of Disneyland Resort guests looked on in horror as a fight broke out in Disneyland Park’s Fantasyland area. One of the Disney Park guests shared a video of the incident on Instagram, where it amassed widespread attention.

Brawls certainly aren’t an everyday occurrence at The Happiest Place on Earth. However, while rare, the occasional fight taints the Disneyland Resort experience for hundreds of families.

In January, one Disneyland Resort guest filmed a shirtless man getting into a physical confrontation with a security cast member at Disney California Adventure Park. Months earlier, multiple guests reportedly brawled over a table at one of the Disney parks’ Quick Service dining locations.

This week, though, it wasn’t guests causing issues at Disneyland Resort–it was two of the Southern California destination’s animal residents! Instagram user @as.always.andrea shared this video of two Canadian geese brawling in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park:

Horrified families–and another distressed goose–looked on as the animals’ fight continued. Some Disney Park guests appeared to be held hostage by the conflict, unable to access the walkway to other lands.

Although the Instagram user mistakenly identified the geese as ducks, Disney Parks fans were quick to share their opinions on these wild Disneyland Resort residents.

“Not Disney Ducks. Canadian Geese,” @justaddlaughter commented. “Basically velociraptors that can fly.”

“Wait those are geese tho?!?!” @amazingjr87 replied. “Geese are vicious birds. Stay far away from them.”

“Here in Canada we call them cobra chickens as a nickname,” said @kara.book.faerie. “So this is established behaviour of theirs.”

It’s unclear what started the fight between the two Disneyland Resort geese, but it cleared up quickly. Hopefully, no other Disney Park guests’ visits run a-fowl due to a similar incident!

What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Share your memories with Inside the Magic in the comments!