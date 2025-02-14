Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort

Disney Confirms Retheme of Classic Theme Park Attraction, Closing Date Listed

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen 28 Comments
The sign for "Soarin' Around the World" at Disney California Adventure Park

Credit: Disney

Guests will be saying goodbye to one classic experience soon.

Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland
Credit: Disney

The Disneyland Resort may not be going through an overhaul at the level its fellow park is on the East Coast, but that doesn’t mean an evolution isn’t happening. From the DisneylandForward initiative to the addition of the Avatar franchise and the growth of Avengers Campus, there is plenty coming to Disney’s first theme park resort in the next decade.

With a new president at the helm in the form of Thomas Mazloum, who replaced Ken Potrock after he shifted to the position of Major Events Integration for the House of Mouse, fans are awaiting what the next big thing will be for the historic theme park. This year, of course, will be focused on its 70th anniversary celebrations which commence on May 16, 2025.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse in 70th anniversary outfits
Credit: Disney

Prior to that, though, Disneyland Resort, specifically Disney California Adventure Park, will enjoy its annual Food & Wine Festival. The event runs from February 28 through April 21 and sees food marketplaces, culinary demonstrations, and specialty beverage locations pop up across the Disney park.

However, it won’t just be the Food & Wine Festival that arrives in late February, as one iconic staple of the Disney park will also be rethemed for the event. The beloved Soarin’ Around the World will officially be replaced with the origina; Soarin’ Over California while the festival takes place.

The sign for "Soarin' Around the World" at Disney California Adventure Park
Credit: Disney

“Soarin’ Around the World transforms into Soarin’ Over California as part of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival—February 28 through April 21, 2025,” the official Disneyland Resort website reads. “Please check back for updates.”

Soarin’ Over California originally opened in 2001, but since June 2016, Soarin’ Around the World has been in operation in the Grizzly Peak area of the park. As a reminder, here’s what’s in store for guests at Soarin’ Over California:

The journey begins as the foggy clouds of San Francisco part to reveal the sprawling expanses of the Golden Gate Bridge. Explore picturesque locations including Yosemite National Park, Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe, Palm Springs, San Diego harbor, Malibu at dusk and the frenetic lights of downtown Los Angeles, before returning for a triumphant flight over Disneyland Park.

Guests walking into Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort.
Credit: Inside the Magic

This means that the closing date for the current Soarin’ Around the World version will be February 27. Guests wanting to experience this version should do so before Soarin’ Over California arrives at the theme park.

How do you feel about Soarin’ Over California returning to Disney California Adventure Park once again? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in Disneyland Resort

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

View Comments (28)