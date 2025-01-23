Major Changes Coming to Disney: Entire Guest Experience Set for Overhaul

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has unveiled a series of significant leadership changes within its DIS Experiences division, signaling a new era of growth and innovation for its parks, resorts, and cruise line businesses.

Disney Announces Significant Leadership Changes Ahead of Bob Iger’s Departure

The reshuffling comes as Disney Experiences (DE) prepares for ambitious global expansion projects and major upcoming events, including the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of DE, announced the appointments, highlighting the company’s focus on versatility and innovation. “We have a deep bench of globally minded business leaders who bring the versatility needed to step into key roles across our diverse portfolio,” D’Amaro stated. Here’s a breakdown of the major leadership changes:

A DIS veteran of 30 years, Ken Potrock has taken on the newly created role of President, The Walt Disney Company Major Events Integration. Potrock will oversee cross-company strategies for large-scale events, such as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the nation’s 250th anniversary.

New Leadership Changes: Good or Bad News?

During his tenure at Disneyland Resort (DLR), Potrock led the successful reopening post-pandemic, secured approval for DisneylandForward (paving the way for long-term growth in Anaheim), and oversaw the introduction of iconic attractions such as Avengers Campus. Reporting to both Josh D’Amaro and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, Potrock is poised to maximize DIS’s presence on the global stage.

Thomas Mazloum, previously President of Disney Signature Experiences, is now stepping into the role of President of DLR. He will oversee operations for two theme parks, three resort hotels, and the Downtown Disney District.

Mazloum’s leadership has been instrumental in securing plans to double the Disney Cruise Line (DCL) fleet by 2031 and guiding various operational initiatives across Walt Disney World (WDW). With DisneylandForward on the horizon, Mazloum will lead DIS into a new era of growth and innovation.

Joe Schott, a DIS veteran with a 40-year career, has been named President of Disney Signature Experiences (DSE). This division encompasses family travel ventures, including DCL, Disney Vacation Club, Adventures by DIS, and more.

Schott’s leadership in Shanghai Disney Resort brought the successful launch of the Zootopia-themed land and several expansion projects. His expertise in international markets will be vital as DCL continues its global expansion.

Andrew Bolstein, a key figure in the opening of Shanghai Disney Resort, has been promoted to President & General Manager of the resort. With nearly 30 years of experience across various DIS parks globally, Bolstein will focus on strengthening Disney’s operations in Shanghai and fostering relationships with local partners. He will report to Jill Estorino, President and Managing Director of DIS Parks International.

What This Means for Disney Fans

The leadership changes come at a pivotal time for DIS as the company prepares for significant expansions in its parks and cruise lines. The addition of new attractions inspired by Avatar and Coco at DLR and plans to double the DCL fleet by 2031 are just a few of the exciting developments in store.

These changes demonstrate DIS’s commitment to creating unforgettable guest experiences while remaining a leader in the entertainment and travel industry.

A Bright Future for Disney Experiences

The transition to these new roles has already begun, ensuring a smooth handoff as DIS continues to innovate and grow its global presence. With a lineup of experienced leaders taking the helm, DE’s is well-positioned to deliver exceptional moments for its guests, from theme parks to cruise ships, and beyond.

As DIS fans eagerly anticipate what’s next, one thing is clear: the magic of Disney is in good hands.

Source: The Walt Disney Company

What are your thoughts on these leadership changes?