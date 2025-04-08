Disney Guests Find Free Souvenir Hack During Hotel Stay

When guests stay at a Disney Resort, there are so many amenities that make their stay magical. At Walt Disney World, guests have over 25+ Resorts to choose from, each with their own theming, designs, food options, and more. Disneyland Resort has a smaller selection, however guests can stay at one of the three stunning hotels, including the original Disneyland Hotel which still holds so much history to this day. Internationally, there are a ton of Resorts guests can stay at, like the Disneyland Hotel in Disneyland Paris or the upcoming Toy Story Hotel coming to the currently closed Shanghai Disney.

Although every hotel is unique in its own right, there is something that every hotel does have, and that is Disney’s line of body wash and hair wash products. H2O was Disney’s brand of toiletries, and guests can often find shampoos, conditioners, body washes, lotions, shower caps, mouthwash, vanity kits, hand soap, aloe gel, and more at their Disney Resort. These products were so popular that many guests like to purchase them at the resort gift shop at the end of their stay to bring the magic home with them.

But, there is a way you can bring some of that magic home for free, if you just ask nicely!

Optimal-Run-2807 took to Reddit to post their latest haul of H2O products that they received from their most recent Disney trip. The Disney Guest noted that they just ask housekeeping for some extra toiletries before they check out so that they can use the product to get excited for upcoming Disney trips!

on the second to last day off our trips I usually ask mouse keeping for new toiletries and I bring it home with whatever is left of the first bottle. I don’t use it again until a week or so before our next trip. The scent makes me happy

Of course, guests should not abuse this privilege by asking for a ton of toiletries to take home, but bringing a few, or taking home leftovers can keep the magic flowing even after you check out. One of the writers at Inside the Magic even noted that their sister once asked for a couple of extra H2O products before leaving Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, and was given an entire box filled with the product by the housekeeping staff! This is not something that would often happen, but it was a clear magical moment created by the cast members.

It should be noted that if you are staying in certain Disney Resorts, the shampoo, conditioner, and body wash will not come in the tiny bottles as pictured above as Disney has installed pumps of larger bottles in their shower. As someone who likes to use a lot of conditioner in my hair, I can say I love this change — but it can make it more difficult to ask for smaller bottles as they are not on hand.

As we mentioned, many guests will simply buy the product if they want more than a couple of sample sizes to take home, as it allows them to feel like they are still staying at a Disney Resort while in the comfort of their own homes!

Free Disney Souvenirs: Collect These Disney Gems Without Spending a Dime If you’re looking to bring a piece of Disney magic home without spending extra money, there are several fun and unique freebies scattered around the parks and hotels that can serve as great mementos. Here’s a list of free items you can collect from your Disney vacation: 1. Park Maps Every guest receives a park map when they enter each Disney World theme park, but these aren’t just for navigation. The colorful, artwork-filled maps feature the park’s attractions and are a great keepsake from your trip. Plus, they look great framed! 2. Buttons Whether it’s your first visit, a birthday celebration, or an anniversary, Disney is famous for handing out complimentary buttons to mark special occasions. Stop by any Guest Relations or select retail locations to grab a button for free to remember your trip. They’re perfect for pinning on a bag or jacket and make for a fun and personal keepsake. 3. Animal Kingdom’s Animal Guides If you’re visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom, you can often find small free guides featuring information about the various animals and exhibits throughout the park. They are lightweight and can be fun for kids to read during your visit. Some guides even have cool facts and activities related to the park’s wildlife. 4. Hotel Stationery Disney hotel guests can collect free hotel stationery, such as notepads, pens, and postcards. These little items serve as a subtle but sweet reminder of your stay at the Disney Resort and are perfect for jotting down vacation memories. 5. Free Water Disney World is all about staying hydrated, and the good news is you can get free water throughout the parks. Head over to any counter-service restaurant or quick-service location and ask for a complimentary cup of water. It’s not only free, but it can come in handy when you need to beat the Florida heat. 6. Pressed Pennies While it may cost a bit to use the machines, collecting pressed pennies is a classic Disney souvenir that’s relatively inexpensive. There are machines throughout the parks and resorts that stamp your pennies with Disney-themed designs. It’s a fun and easy way to collect a memento from every park without breaking the bank. 7. Disney Resort Resort-Specific Items Disney resorts are known to give away small items like Mickey-shaped soaps, small shampoo bottles, or Disney-themed toiletries as part of your room amenities. Although it’s meant to be for your personal use during your stay, these items can make for neat and useful souvenirs when you head home. 8. Free Maps & Brochures for Other Parks If you plan on visiting more than one Disney World park, don’t forget to pick up the brochures and maps for each one. These will not only help you plan your day but are a great reminder of the different attractions you explored during your visit. 9. Collectible Coasters At many Disney Resort bars and lounges, you can ask for a coaster with the park’s theme or logo on it. These are typically free with a drink purchase, but you can also snag a few extra to take home as a fun reminder of your time at the parks. 10. Mickey-shaped Ice Cubes While you’re at select quick-service or table-service dining locations, ask for your drink to come with Mickey-shaped ice cubes. It’s a small but unique touch that can help make your experience more magical — and the cubes are perfect to bring home as a fun souvenir to show off. By grabbing these free souvenirs, you can enjoy the magic of Disney World even after you’ve left the parks. Whether it’s a map, a button, or a special collectible, these items will help you remember your unforgettable Disney experience — all without spending a dime!

Are you a fan of bath products at Disney? Let us know in the comments below!