Houston Pushes for Disney To Build a New Park in the City

Despite reports to the contrary, based on early reviews, Disney executives should be very concerned about what they’re hearing about the previews of Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe. Thus far, the early reviews from those who have been nearly all positive, with phrases like “game-changing” and “best ever” coming out from influencers specializing in Disney parks.

Despite the hyperbolic nature of some of those reviews, Epic Universe is not a Disney World killer. It is impossible to think that any theme park could potentially destroy the brand Disney spent decades cultivating and the loyal fanbase that comes with that.

However, Disney is facing another issue from its biggest rival. Universal is expanding the theme park map, while Disney remains content with expanding its current footprint.

Last week, Universal announced it was building the largest European theme park in the United Kingdom, taking the spot as the continent’s largest from Disneyland Paris. Domestically, Universal is opening its kid’s theme park outside Dallas in 2026, and later this year, Universal is opening a horror theme park in Las Vegas.

With Universal expanding the map into uncharted territories for the big two theme park companies, Disney has to find a way to respond, and an opening may have just come for the Mouse House.

Begging for a Disney Park

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the local pride and jealousy. The area outside of Dallas is quickly becoming a theme park mecca with Univeral Kids, Six Flags Over Texas, and a new Peppa Pig park. However, Dallas’s neighbor to the south doesn’t want to be left out.

The citizens of Houston are begging their city leaders to contact The Walt Disney Company and get them a new theme park. According to a new survey from KHOU 11, 64 percent of Houstonians surveyed are enthusiastic about a major theme park coming to the area.

The survey was conducted by the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs to gauge the city’s next steps in its entertainment plans. Houston already has teams in the Big Four sports leagues, so professional sports expansion into some of the smaller leagues was also on the table, but building a theme park was by far the most popular option.

The survey highlights the city’s need for more non-sport entertainment options, including a possible Disney Park. The respondents urged city officials to pursue options with The Walt Disney Company aggressively.

Houston is the fourth-largest city in America and already has most of the hotel and transportation infrastructure Disney would need. The area has several smaller theme parks but has been without a major park since AstroWorld closed in 2005.

So, with Disney facing pressure from its biggest rival and Houstonians begging for a park, this seems like the perfect marriage for both sides. Now, it’s time to see who steps up first.

Where would you like to see Disney build another park in the United States?