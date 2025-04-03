Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney Execs Want Fans To Believe What They’re Doing at Disney World Is the ‘Equivalent of a New Theme Park’

Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse stand in front of Epic Universe

Credit: Inside The Magic

It is now clear to most Disney fans that Epic Universe caught the company off-guard. Despite the announcement in 2019, Disney World didn’t start working on its answer to the newest Universal Orlando park until late last year.

Mickey Mouse waves in front of a vibrant aerial view of Disney World at night, where colorful fireworks illuminate the sky. In the distance, various attractions and structures shimmer below, a reminiscent spark against whispers of abandonment by 2025.
Credit: Inside The Magic

It wasn’t until Epic Universe started taking shape that Disney finally realized that this park was going to be something extraordinary, and it needed something to keep guests coming to its parks. But Disney fans would argue that the company’s answers have been underwhelming and devastating to some in the Disney community.

Disney’s removal of Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island has drawn universal condemnation from Disney fans, so much so that they’ve started petitions to save the attractions. Disney fans have also complained about the removal of Muppet Vision 3D for a Monsters, Inc. Land. 

Despite fans’ anger over those two projects, Disney fans also have Villains Land coming to Magic Kingdom and Encanto Land coming to Animal Kingdom, two projects that are mostly loved by fans.

The first image Disney shared of the new Villains Land coming to the Magic Kingdom
Credit: Disney

However, those projects are still years away, while Epic Universe is only weeks away from opening. And even the most die-hard Disney fans would say that these projects are not nearly enough to counter what’s coming to Universal Orlando.

But Disney fans don’t work for the company, and Disney’s brass is making the press rounds to convince guests that what’s coming to the parks is even better than what Universal has.

Concept art for a 'Monsters, Inc.' ride in which Sully and Mike hang off a moving door painted with flowers, holding a human child named Boo.
Credit: Disney

Jason Kirk, senior vice president of operations, told Fortune:

If you look at what we’ve done here over the past decade and what we’ll be doing in the next decade, it adds up to the equivalent of a new theme park. 

Disney also laid out its strategy of appealing to families with young children who would find less to do at Universal. Disney plans to make this the summer of children at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Two smiling women, one wearing Minnie Mouse ears, take a selfie with Goofy, who is dressed in his signature outfit with an orange shirt and green hat. The background features colorful, cartoonish trees and flowers, adding a playful atmosphere to the scene.
Credit: Disney

Disney is opening new “Kids Zones” with meet-and-greets at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom. Goofy will greet children at EPCOT, and Stitch will greet them at Magic Kingdom.

Disney World also has two new stage shows, Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After and The Little Mermaid: A Musical Adventure, coming this summer. There is also the reopening of Test Track at EPCOT.

Alison Armor, vice president of resort operations, said:

One of the things our cast has told us for years is one of the best-kept secrets of staying at a Disney resort is all the activities. We call it ‘recreation beyond the pool.’ But we don’t make it easy for guests to know exactly what’s out there, so we’re going to create programming so they can plan their day at the park and their day at the resorts and prioritize what’s important to them. 

The exterior of Test Track in EPCOT
Credit: Lee (myfrozenlife), Flickr

Will this be enough to counter the enthusiasm for Epic Universe? Probably not, but at least Disney World has realized that there is serious competition in its neighborhood. Better late than never.

Do you think Disney’s announced projects are enough to counter Epic Universe? 

in Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

