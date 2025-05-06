Disneyland Announces Select Guests Can Celebrate 70th Anniversary Early!

In less than two weeks, Disneyland Resort will celebrate its platinum anniversary, meaning The Happiest Place on Earth has been creating magical memories for guests from around the world for 70 years! Disney has been preparing for this amazing celebration for quite some time, and there will be a ton of great shows, parades, food, drinks, and more.

And now, Disney has announced that Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders will be able to start the celebration earlier than everyone else!

According to Disney, on May 9, Magic Key Holders will be able to mobile order select Disneyland 70th merchandise and pick it up the same day at World of Disney in Downtown Disney. The link to the items available for presale will be accessible on the Disneyland Resort app no earlier than 8 a.m. on May 9, and Magic Key Holders must be logged into their Disney account and have their Magic Key linked in order to access it.

Here are some of the Disneyland 70th items that will be available for pre-order via the Disneyland Magic Key Holder Instagram account:

Magic Key Exclusive Lug Bag

Disneyland 70th Magic Key Pin

Mickey Mouse Disneyland 70th T-shirt

Disneyland 70th Water Bottle

Disneyland 70th Ear Hat

Disneyland 70th Minnie Ear Headband

Disneyland 70th Spirit Jersey

It is important to note that merchandise will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and only limited quantities will be available. Disney has not said if this offer will extend past May 9.

As we said earlier, Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration will begin on May 16 and will run through the summer of 2026, so there will be plenty of time to celebrate! The 70th Anniversary will have exciting events happening at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, including the return of the Paint the Night Parade in Disneyland and the Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration! Parade at DCA.

DCA will also have a brand-new World of Color show nightly, called World of Color Happiness!, and the Wondrous Journeys fireworks spectacular will light up the night sky over Sleeping Beauty Castle.

Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary celebration is all about happiness, so there will also be a special cavalcade making its way down Main Street, U.S.A., called the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade. The iconic “it’s a small world” attraction will see an update and feature Dante and Miguel from Pixar’s hit movie Coco (2017), and guests riding Toy Story Midway Mania! over on Pixar Pier will see nods to 70 years of Disneyland magic throughout the attraction.

Guests with a MagicBand+ will be able to interact with different attractions, and there will be special Magic Shots available for those who utilize Disney’s PhotoPass service. The Paint the Night Parade and Wondrous Journeys will each offer a special dining package, and Donald Duck will get his own Adventure Dinner Buffet at Storytellers Café over at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel.

Disneyland’s platinum anniversary begins in just a couple of weeks, so make your theme park reservations today. There will be so much to see and do, you’ll want to return time and time again!

Will you be heading to Disneyland Resort to celebrate the resort’s 70th anniversary? What are you most looking forward to experiencing during your trip? Share your thoughts with us in the comments!