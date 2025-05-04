Disneyland’s Original ”it’s a small world” Forever Changed

After months of construction, the exterior of “it’s a small world” is finally visible to Disneyland Park guests. The attraction will officially reopen alongside Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary celebrations, which begin on May 16, 2025.

“it’s a small world” first opened at the 1964 New York World’s Fair as a tribute to UNICEF. After the end of the 1965 season, the Happiest Cruise on Earth moved to its permanent home in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park, officially opening to guests in 1966. Walt Disney Imagineers later recreated distinct versions of the attraction for Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris Resort, Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Construction began on Disneyland Resort’s version of “it’s a small world” in January after the “it’s a small world holiday” overlay. But rather than just removing holiday decorations, Disneyland Resort cast members built construction walls around the attraction and began tearing out concrete near its entrance. At one point, crews removed the iconic clock face and replaced it with a 2d decal.

According to WDWNT, Disneyland Resort has finally revealed the refurbished “it’s a small world” to guests. In late April, crews finished the final phase of concrete walkway replacement and finally removed the construction walls from the Fantasyland boat ride. The iconic clock face returned from its offsite refurbishment, though it and other special effects on the attraction’s exterior remained motionless.

But there’s more new magic waiting inside “it’s a small world.” As part of the Disneyland70 celebrations, Walt Disney Imagineers have added new Coco (2017) dolls to the attraction. A final verse, written by the late Sherman Brothers, has been added to the ride’s iconic tune. And until the Disneyland70 celebrations end in summer 2026, the “Tapestry of Happiness” projection show will bring the attraction’s exterior to life each night.

“it’s a small world” will officially reopen on May 16, the first day of the Disneyland70 celebrations.

Do you agree with Disneyland Resort’s decision to add another verse to “it’s a small world”? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments!