All Disney Guests Now at Risk of Lifetime Ban, Parks Change Rule With Immediate Effect

In recent years, some have noted that they feel like guests are becoming more unruly. In 2022, Disney added a new “Courtesy” section to its websites for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, asking that guests at both the Florida and Southern California resorts treat their fellow parkgoers with respect. “Be the magic you want to see in the world,” it wrote. “You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.”

Another Disney resort has now taken a similar step to crack down on poor guest behavior.

As per The Asahi Shimbun, The Oriental Land Company (OLC) announced a new policy against “kasu-hara” (customer harassment) in April. This new policy allows the company to refuse service to guests who abuse or show aggression to its cast members. If a guest is found to have behaved in such a way, they could now be permanently banned from its two parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. The latter is often regarded as Disney’s best theme park in the world (even if it isn’t technically owned by Disney).

“There have been instances in the past where our employees struggled to deal with difficult guests,” a spokesperson for OLC told The Asahi Shimbun. “This policy was created to ensure the safety and well-being of both staff and guests, as well as to enhance the overall customer experience.”

OLC – which also bans outside food and drink at its two theme parks – outlined a range of behaviors it considers unacceptable, including offensive language, line jumping, and bringing in prohibited items. Guests over the age of 14 are also restricted from wearing costumes. Violations can result in removal from the parks or a permanent ban from the resort. The enforcement of these rules reflects a wider shift across the hospitality and entertainment industries in Japan, where companies have recently taken a firmer stance against harassment and disruptive behavior. In Disney's case, the rules serve not just to protect the guest experience, but to safeguard cast members from mistreatment while on the job.

