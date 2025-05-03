Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks

All Disney Guests Now at Risk of Lifetime Ban, Parks Change Rule With Immediate Effect

A person in a Mickey Mouse costume is standing outdoors in front of a pastel-colored building with blue trim, extending their right arm. Mickey is dressed in his signature red shorts with white buttons, yellow bow tie, and black jacket at a Disney Park Resort in Tokyo for summer 2025.

Credit: Tokyo Disney Resort

Disney park guests now face permanent bans from entire resorts following a major policy change aimed at protecting cast members.

Like most theme parks, Disney enforces a strict code of conduct to ensure the safety, comfort, and enjoyment of all guests and cast members. Rules prohibit behaviors like line jumping, using offensive language, and bringing in weapons or illegal substances. Dress codes also apply—guests over 14, for example, aren’t allowed to wear costumes during regular operating hours. These guidelines help maintain Disney’s family-friendly atmosphere.

Guests pose at Chef Mickey's character meal
Credit: Disney

In recent years, some have noted that they feel like guests are becoming more unruly. In 2022, Disney added a new “Courtesy” section to its websites for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, asking that guests at both the Florida and Southern California resorts treat their fellow parkgoers with respect. “Be the magic you want to see in the world,” it wrote. “You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.”

Disney Resort Cracks Down on Unruly Guests

Another Disney resort has now taken a similar step to crack down on poor guest behavior.

As per The Asahi Shimbun, The Oriental Land Company (OLC) announced a new policy against “kasu-hara” (customer harassment) in April. This new policy allows the company to refuse service to guests who abuse or show aggression to its cast members. If a guest is found to have behaved in such a way, they could now be permanently banned from its two parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. The latter is often regarded as Disney’s best theme park in the world (even if it isn’t technically owned by Disney).

A family of three, holding hands, walks past the Disney & Co. Gifts store. The father and mother are dressed casually, and their young daughter sports a pink top. The busy shopping area bustles with activity, as others queue by the storefront to explore the magical Disney merchandise inside.
Credit: Tokyo Disney

“There have been instances in the past where our employees struggled to deal with difficult guests,” a spokesperson for OLC told The Asahi Shimbun. “This policy was created to ensure the safety and well-being of both staff and guests, as well as to enhance the overall customer experience.”

OLC – which also bans outside food and drink at its two theme parks – outlined a range of behaviors it considers unacceptable, including offensive language, line jumping, and bringing in prohibited items. Guests over the age of 14 are also restricted from wearing costumes. Violations can result in removal from the parks or a permanent ban from the resort.

The enforcement of these rules reflects a wider shift across the hospitality and entertainment industries in Japan, where companies have recently taken a firmer stance against harassment and disruptive behavior. In Disney’s case, the rules serve not just to protect the guest experience, but to safeguard cast members from mistreatment while on the job.

A group of smiling visitors enjoy "it's a small world" at Tokyo Disneyland
Credit: Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disney Resort Gears Up For Big Transformation

OLC has big plans for Tokyo Disney Resort in the coming years. Fresh off the addition of Fantasy Springs to Tokyo DisneySea – which includes mini areas inspired by Frozen (2013), Tangled (2010), and Peter Pan (1953) – and the ongoing construction work that will see Tokyo Disneyland debut a new version of Space Mountain and a Wreck-It Ralph (2012) attraction in place of Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters, it recently revealed concept art hinting at its gameplan for the coming years.

As per OLC, the plan is to “provide moving experiences and surprises that cannot be found anywhere else in the world through development unique to Tokyo Disney Resort.” As per the concept art, this includes removing Swiss Family Treehouse, Jungle Cruise, Western River Railroad, and Enchanted Tiki Room: Stitch Presents “Aloha E Komo Mai!” and bringing in new attractions inspired by Moana (2016), Up (2010), and The Incredibles (2004).

Concept art for new Adventureland at Tokyo Disneyland
Credit: Tokyo Disney Resort

Whether these changes will actually happen remains to be seen. It’s worth noting that regulars at Tokyo Disney Resort don’t revere the original Disney attractions with the same near-religious fervor as Disneyland or Disney World locals, so the loss of something like Jungle Cruise might not hit as hard. Still, it would mark a major shift—one that echoes a growing fan concern: that Disney is steadily abandoning original concepts in favor of IP-driven replacements.

With international tourism surging at Tokyo Disney Resort, it’s no surprise that OLC wants to keep the momentum going. At the same time, it’s just as logical that the company would move to curb disruptive behavior in the parks—even if that means issuing permanent bans to guests who cross the line.

Do you think Disney park guests are becoming more unruly?

Chloe James

Chloë is a theme park addict and self-proclaimed novelty hunter. She's obsessed with all things Star Wars, loves roller coasters (but hates Pixar Pal-A-Round), and lives for Disney's next Muppets project.

