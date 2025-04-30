Onsite Disney McDonald’s to Close Imminently, Replacement Confirmed

An existing onsite McDonald’s is preparing to close at one international Disney Resort as the fast food giant finishes constructing an all-new location.

McDonald’s has collaborated with The Walt Disney Company for decades, starting with Happy Meal toy partnerships in the 1980s. In the 1990s, themed McDonald’s kiosks appeared at Disneyland Park, Magic Kingdom Park, and EPCOT, and a full-size restaurant opened in Downtown Disney at Walt Disney World Resort (now Disney Springs).

McDonald’s even sponsored the DINOSAUR attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, where three pipes are still painted red, yellow, and white for ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise.

Although Disney still collaborates with McDonald’s for Happy Meal toys, the Disney parks ended their partnership with the fast food brand in the 2000s. The kiosks and full-service McDonald’s at Downtown Disney closed as Disney tried to promote healthier eating among kids. Only one onsite Disney McDonald’s remains in the United States, near Walt Disney World Resort’s All-Star Resort hotels.

Despite leaving the United States Disney parks, McDonald’s didn’t abandon Disneyland Paris Resort in the 2000s. The Golden Arches first opened in Disney Village (Disneyland Paris Resort’s version of Downtown Disney or Disney Springs) in 1999. After opening its first location in France in 1972, McDonald’s popularity skyrocketed across the country. It eventually became the brand’s second-largest market.

For almost 30 years, the Disney Village McDonald’s has maintained its nostalgic 1990s look. However, the fast food giant is currently building an all-new location near Lake Disney, which will replace the current restaurant. @DLPReport recently shared an update on the construction:

🔧 At this pace, which will open first: McDonald’s or Disney Adventure World? pic.twitter.com/M5E34lMKHX — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 24, 2025

The new McDonald’s is set to open sometime in early 2026 and feature “an innovative architecture designed exclusively for Disneyland Paris.” Until then, guests can still get their McNuggets and Big Macs at the original Disney Village McDonald’s.

