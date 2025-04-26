Soarin’ into Chaos: Guest’s Looses Limb Mid-Ride at EPCOT

A recent TikTok video asking Walt Disney World guests to share their most “unhinged” experiences has gone viral after one user shared a memorable incident involving a prosthetic leg during a Soarin’ ride at EPCOT. The user recounted a funny and chaotic moment when a guest’s prosthetic leg unexpectedly fell off mid-flight, sending the entire ride into a frenzy.

The comment, which has since garnered hundreds of reactions, describes the incident: “I was riding Soarin’ at Epcot, and someone in the row above us had a prosthetic leg, and it fell off during the ride 😂 the amount of ppl screaming 💀.” According to the poster, the chaotic scene was met with a mix of screams and laughter as everyone tried to make sense of what had just happened.

What a Ride!

Soarin’, the popular flight simulation ride at EPCOT, offers guests a bird’s-eye view of famous locations around the world while seated in rows that mimic the feeling of flight. The ride’s serene and immersive nature is usually met with calm enjoyment, but this moment proved to be anything but typical.

The story has sparked a lot of laughter on social media, with many commenting on the unexpected nature of the situation. Some users expressed shock at how quickly the prosthetic leg became a source of comedy, while others marveled at the bizarre chain of events.

While humorous, the story has also led to discussions about safety on rides like Soarin’, where unexpected situations can arise due to the movement and tilting involved. Prosthetic legs, though securely fastened, can occasionally be vulnerable during a ride’s intense movements, leading to unintended incidents like the one shared in the TikTok comment.

A Unique Memory

Thankfully, the incident was likely resolved quickly, as Disney staff are always on hand to handle any unforeseen circumstances. Disney parks are known for their attention to safety, and staff members are trained to ensure that everyone’s experience remains as smooth as possible.

The TikTok comment has now become one of the many shared anecdotes that demonstrate the unpredictable, yet often funny, nature of life at Disney parks. It’s a reminder that, while the magic of Disney is carefully planned, guests still manage to create their own unforgettable moments—some more chaotic than others.