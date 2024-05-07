Hundreds Evacuate Luxury Disney Resort in Terror at 4:30 a.m.

Last week, hundreds of guests in the Jambo House section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge awoke to blaring alarms at 4:30 a.m. The guests stood outside until maintenance cast members identified and repaired the cause of the automatic emergency alert.

Jambo House is a favorite among guests looking for a laid-back, luxurious Walt Disney World Resort experience. It offers lush savanna views, Club Level concierge service, a pool and waterslide, and rooms ranging from studios to multi-bedroom Villas. Disney Bus transportation shuttles guests to and from Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, and Disney’s Blizzard Beach.

Related: Disney World Quietly Sneaks Changes Into Disney Dining Plan

Unfortunately, Emily Vondy (@thevondyfam on TikTok) and her family’s experience was anything but serene. They were among hundreds of guests forced to evacuate their Disney Resort hotel room at 4:30 a.m. due to a boiler gauge malfunction. Vondy shared this video:

@thevondyfam We started our second day at Disney a little earlier than expected 😅 ♬ original sound – Emily Vondy

Vondy maintained a positive attitude throughout the incident, jokingly singing “The Most Magical Place on Earth” while holding an exhausted toddler. Despite their interrupted sleep, her four young children were raring to go to the Disney parks by 5:30 a.m.

“Let’s go back to sleep,” Vondy said.

“No!” her daughter responded.

Related: Guest Stuck With Abhorrent View From Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village

Nevertheless, Vondy’s family enjoyed their Walt Disney World Resort vacation.

“It’s honestly been really nice,” she said. “Could be a lot worse…that’s for sure.”

Some of Vondy’s fellow Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge guests also shared their experiences.

“Oh my goodness we’re here too!” @barkerfamily commented. “Forgot to put shoes on my daughter but remembered to grab her Pluto.. it was wild.”

“I’m here too!!” @morgan.rae.c replied. “Those alarms scared the mess out of me and I was wide awake after that.”

These guests weren’t the only ones to experience an overnight evacuation at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

“We had this happen at 1 a.m. at Animal Kingdom Lodge,” said @hunterhayleigh.

“This happened to us TWICE at Animal Kingdom Lodge!!!” @hill.partyof7 replied.

It’s unclear if these Deluxe Resort hotel guests were compensated for the inconvenience. Historically, Walt Disney World Resort has occasionally “made magic” for guests in similar situations.

“This happened to us once with alarm and we got free Park Hopper for our next trip,” said @britneymchaffa.

Last year, Inside the Magic was present for a similar emergency evacuation at Disney’s Pop Century Resort. One building’s emergency alarms blared at 3:00 a.m., forcing hundreds of guests out of their Disney hotel rooms. The loud, frequent noise is audible in the video below.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to clear the entire building and silence the emergency alarms. At that time, guests could reenter their rooms. Walt Disney World Resort didn’t offer automatic compensation for impacted guests and never disclosed the circumstances that led to the evacuation.

Has anything interrupted your stay at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Resort guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Resort hotel operations.