Decapitation Reported on 33-Year-Old Disney World Attraction

Disney Parks fans were shocked on Monday when a social media user revealed some dark history behind Muppet*Vision 3D at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The Walt Disney World Resort attraction opened 33 years ago.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios recently celebrated its 35th anniversary. Muppet*Vision 3D opened just two years after the former Disney MGM Studios, quickly becoming a mainstay for fans of Jim Henson and The Muppets. The Muppet Courtyard shrunk with the closure of Streets of America for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, but Muppet*Vision 3D survived.

The immersive Muppet show features a mix of live puppeteering and a pre-recorded 3D film. It’s one of few attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with no height requirement as the Disney park increasingly focuses on thrill rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Slinky Dog Dash.

Related: Part of the Haunted Mansion Ride Demolished

Unfortunately, for many fans, Kermit the Frog and his friends aren’t 100% wholesome anymore. On Monday, a social media content creator highlighted a not-safe-for-magic look at the 3D film portion of Muppet*Vision 3D.

Disney Dan (@disneydanyoutube on TikTok) explained filmmakers used movie magic to protect the carefully crafted Miss Piggy puppet and preserve the magic for Walt Disney World Resort guests.

At a moment in the film when Miss Piggy falls into a pond, she does a complicated flip that hides the puppeteer behind her–but that’s not all. The Muppet show trick also mostly covers up the moment puppeteers decapitated the beloved star.

“For those of you who don’t know, Miss Piggy’s head is made of a thrown latex rubber, essentially a Halloween mask, that’s then flocked with these fine particles of fabric and glue that [give] her face this fuzzy texture,” Dan explained. “And one thing that flocked latex rubber cannot do is get wet.”

When Miss Piggy fell into the lake, the puppeteers allegedly pulled Miss Piggy’s head off. A wig stayed on theMuppet’ss body to cover her up in the water.

“If you pay close attention to the split second that she is yanked into the water, you’ll notice that her head detaches from the puppet body that gets pulled into the lake while her head tumbles backward toward the puppeteer,” Dan continued.

Disney Parks fans were amazed.

“Making her do a flip is such a good way to hide that effect,” @smokeybearh8acct commented.

“I watched a performance this past Saturday, I thought it looked off but couldn’t figure out why,” said @spectrevi. “Very cool.”

Some commenters disagreed, arguing that a wig and hat rolled back while Miss Piggy’s head entered the water. But the creator insisted that it was filmmaking magic tricking their eyes.

“There is a second wig in the hat that is a different texture and finish than the wig she is wearing,” he wrote. “You can see it flop forward.”

“This is demonstrably false,” @yay.ima.llama.again argued. “She is completely submerged in Great Muppet Caper. And I know people who worked for Sesame and know all the puppet secrets. There’s nothing wrong with water on this Muppet.”

“The idea that two puppets might be made differently with different wigs and finishing,” Dan replied. “This was shared to me by a muppeteer.”

While Inside the Magic can’t confirm the truth behind Miss Piggy’s fall, another Muppet*Vision 3D easter egg appeared in the comments section.

“There is a rip in Fozzie’s right arm kind of near the armpit,” @mylouistv wrote. “Someone who worked on the film pointed out to me and I can never unsee it now.”

Have you noticed any hidden details on Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort attractions? Share your favorite finds with Inside the Magic in the comments!