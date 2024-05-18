Don’t Miss Out: Showtimes Officially Added for “Deadpool & Wolverine”

Marvel Jesus is here to save us; at least, that’s what the merc with the mouth, Deadpool, would have to say! As time dwindles down on the wait for the much anticipated third installment in the Deadpool franchise, things are moving along swimmingly for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Formerly owned by Fox and now Disney, the mash-up of mutants, Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes (MCU), and Deadpool was bound to happen, and we are quickly approaching the precipice of that day! We’re getting so close that certain theatres already seem to be listing showtimes for Deadpool and Wolverine.

In the highly anticipated movie featuring the iconic characters Deadpool and Wolverine, fans can expect a thrilling cinematic experience like never before. The dynamic duo, known for their wit, sarcasm, and badassery, are set to team up in a venture that promises to deliver action-packed sequences and hilarious banter.

Played by the charismatic Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool, also known as Wade Wilson, brings his unique brand of humor and unorthodox methods to the table. On the other hand, the brooding and fierce Wolverine, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, adds a touch of grit and intensity to the mix.

As the Marvel Universe collides, viewers will witness the unlikely pairing of these two anti-heroes as they navigate a complex web of challenges, villains, and personal vendettas. With their contrasting personalities and approaches, the on-screen chemistry between Deadpool & Wolverine is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Directed by the talented Shawn Levy, known for his work on various successful projects, the Deadpool & Wolverine movie is expected to be a box office hit. Levy’s vision coupled with the stellar performances of Reynolds and Jackman will bring to life a story that stays true to the essence of these beloved Marvel characters.

As fans scramble to unravel what Shawn Levy has in store, picking apart trailers and suggesting theory after theory of who might actually show up in Deadpool 3, the day of reckoning is approaching quickly.

So quickly, in fact, that fansite @deadpoolupdate recently shared an image of movie-theatres systems showing premiere times for the upcoming Marvel Studios project on X.

Theaters have begun adding showtimes for DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE in preparation for tickets going on sale Monday! pic.twitter.com/pN8O4lBRIQ — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) May 18, 2024

What to Expect From Deadpool & Wolverine

Prepare for a cinematic extravaganza that transcends boundaries as Deadpool and Wolverine team up to take on foes, forge alliances, and embark on a journey that will test their limits. This movie is not just about action and adventure; it’s a story of redemption, camaraderie, and the unbreakable spirit of two individuals who are destined to make a mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Just from the trailer we can derive a ton of information. MCU fans have waited for this moment for years, and it seems that Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy don’t intend to disappoint.

Appearing already in the first cinematic full-length trailer, popular Avengers such as Thor, Captain America, and Doctor Strange are already confirmed to make their cross-over appearance with Deadpool. However, even more exciting is the incorporation of storylines from the Loki series on Disney+ that center around the TVA!

Bringing the X-Men to the MCU

Besides bringing the modern-day MCU to Marvel Studios projects originally created by Sony and 20th Century Fox, Deadpool & Wolverine will likely bring another long-awaited gap for Marvel fans in the MCU.

Although it’s been hinted at before, with Professor X (Patrick Stewart) making his appearance in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022), as well as in the end credit scene of Ms Marvel (2022), mutants like Negasonic Teenage Warhead are finally going to be a cemented part of the MCU.

Of course, with the knowledge of the long-awaited reunion of the X-Men and MCU as soon in Marvel Comics, there will be rumors. Fans have gone off the proverbial rails, suggesting the likes of Jennifer Garner and other popular X-Men standouts reappearing in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Combined with the R-rated material of Deadpool and the Uncanny X-Men storyline, as well as popular characters like Blind Al, Deadpool & Wolverine, it is already proving to be one of the most important MCU projects since Avengers: End Game (2019).

With all of the excitement, it makes perfect sense that theatres would be getting a jump start on listing showtimes, as ticket sales are sure to be very high! With an action-packed runtime of 127 minutes, you’re not going to wanna miss out! We have a feeling that this film will be very important for the next MCU phase, Secret Wars!

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theatres on July 26!