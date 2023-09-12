Man Abandons Wife in Disney Park After She Gets “Too Emotional”

In a post on Reddit, a man revealed that he abandoned his wife in a foreign Disney Park after he felt she was getting “too emotional.”

Disney Parks worldwide are meant to be the perfect vacation stop for families and children of all ages. Whether you decide to go to Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo DisneySea, or Shanghai Disney Resort, you know you’ll be in for a good time no matter what happens.

However, this isn’t always the case. While every Disney Park is meant to be some version of the Happiest Place on Earth, things can go wrong. It’s how you handle the situation that’s important. And looking at this story from Reddit, someone dealt with a negative situation in the worst way possible.

Man Abandons Wife at Foreign Disney Park After His Joke Upset Her

The AITA subreddit on Reddit is a place where people share stories, and commenters let them know if they were the jerk (to put it politely) in that particular situation. In a since-deleted post, a man shared a story about his experience with his wife at Tokyo Disneyland Resort. And it is a doozy.

The man had gone on vacation with his wife to Tokyo Disneyland from somewhere in Europe (the author never specified which country). While waiting in line, the wife asked him to tell her a joke. He did, and the joke “apparently hurt her feelings.” He said he was sorry, but she didn’t accept the apology. Instead, she asked if they could take a moment away from each other.

After about 15 minutes, they reunited, and she was still clearly upset. While she was yelling at him, the man got angry that “she couldn’t just let it go.” He stopped talking to her, and the mood worsened. Afterward, they continued the fight when the man just had it.

“I asked her why she always felt the need to push it and that I told her I was sorry before. I told her that she was no fun to be with, got up, and left the park.” He never told her that he was leaving and took the two keys to their hotel room with him. The hotel was an hour away from the park. She texted him, asking if he left, but he didn’t reply. Later, the wife called her husband in hysterics, and the author’s words best tell what happened next.

“She then called me and was crying on the phone. I asked if she could finally pull herself together. She didn’t reply. I asked again, but she only asked, crying, If I was seriously leaving her alone like that and to stop yelling at her. She drove me mad. She apologized for calling. I told her, ‘Nice try, but that’s not working,’ and we hung up.”

Three hours later, his wife finally returned to their hotel room, not saying a word to him. After showering, she told the man that “she couldn’t believe that I left her alone at the park, in a foreign country, with no cell phone (her phone died after our call). That she didn’t know how to get back to the hotel, and when she finally found the hotel, she couldn’t get in because I had both keys, so she had to ask other people to help her out, and that she felt abandoned by me.”

Despite not talking to him for days afterward and saying she didn’t trust him anymore, the man still wasn’t sure what he did wrong. “I don’t think that I did something wrong? Maybe I really shouldn’t have left her behind like that, but she kind of deserved it. She should have just accepted my apology and pulled herself together.”

She Needs to Leave This Guy

While the original post has been deleted, it has since been reposted in the “Am I the Devil?” subreddit, where it is evident that the person telling the story is, indeed, a jerk. And having read the full story, the author of this piece is inclined to agree.

First of all, never abandon anyone, let alone your partner, in a foreign country. It can be incredibly dangerous, no matter where you are. Who knows how much time she spent trying to get back to their hotel room after he simply left her all by herself? She’s lucky to be alive.

Second, if a joke you tell hurts someone’s feelings, that’s on you. Clearly, you did not read the room well. On top of that, it’s worth noting that the original poster never said what the joke was. That means he knew it was either in bad taste or would hurt her feelings, but he told it anyway.

Finally, this man seems abusive. Punishing someone for their emotional response is never acceptable. Especially if they’re your partner, it is up to you to talk, listen, and work with them. If they need space, give them space. If they want to talk, then talk it out. Abandoning and ignoring them is never the solution.

So, in response to the final question, “Am I the jerk in this situation?” Yes. Yes, you are. You are 100% the jerk in this situation. And frankly, she should probably get out of this relationship as soon as possible.

Who do you side with in this unfortunate Disney Park situation? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!