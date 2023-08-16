Father Abandons Hospitalized Daughter For Disney Vacation

Walt Disney World Resort is truly one of the most magical places you will ever visit. If you are a fan of any of the Disney movies, and enjoy being transported into different films, settings, locations, and even countries while riding some of the best and unique attractions ever created, Disney will be a special place for you.

Walt Disney World is an epic vacation destination for families. The theme parks are built so that both children and adults will always find something to enjoy. For many parents, planning a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is a huge deal. Traveling to the Most Magical Place on Earth is incredibly costly and takes tons of time and effort to put together. All of the work and financial sacrifice, however, is typically worth it, in the end, to see their kids hugging Mickey Mouse, scream on Space Mountain, cover their eyes on Haunted Mansion, and marvel at the Happily Ever After fireworks — and that’s just at Magic Kingdom!

So, is it ok to leave one of your children at home when you visit Walt Disney World Resort if they are ill?

Most recently, one father took to Reddit to ask fellow readers AITA (Am I The A**hole) for his decision to leave his daughter at home on their family vacation. This is not because she did not want to go, but because the father finds her illness to be a handful and one that he does not believe he can deal with at Walt Disney World.

The father stated, “Jessie is my stepdaughter, but I still love her like my own, however, she can be a massive handful. She recently got diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis, (October of 2022, but has been sick since May of last year) and because of that has been lazy, rude, and doesn’t go out.”

The father of Jessie continued to dive into the choice to go to Walt Disney World, “Me and my wife planned to go on a Disney trip for a week, but because of Jessie’s condition, she’s in the bathroom 5-20 times a day, can barely eat, and just really upset with everything and everyone. When she heard about the trip, (through my bedroom door) she was excited, of course, since it’s Disney. But then I told her she would be staying with her grandma in California the days we went, because she would be too tired and unable to enjoy the park, but instead could go to the beach or something with her grandparents. She ran to her room screaming about “favoritism”.”

Then, we saw the father go in to defend himself on why Jessie’s condition would prevent her from being able to go to Disney. He continued, “I’m not playing favorites, she’s been hospitalized 8 times THIS YEAR ALONE, and can’t control her condition. She does horseback riding and claims she’s fit enough and can just “try to avoid the bathrooms” but last time she tried that at school she literally had an accident and I had to bring her clothes. She can barely walk without being lightheaded, and she said she could use a wheelchair like when she sprained her ankle, but they we would have to explain why she needs it to staff and people in line, which I don’t want to do all day.”

He concluded, “She also literally can only eat a few things, and Disney food is known for being very bad for you. We could do something else, but it’s my sons birthday when we were going, and all he wants to do is “a family Disney trip”. My wife says she thought Jessie was coming, but my Mom and Grandma (who she would be with) claim I’m right because she can’t walk all day, and they want to spend time with her.” The father then ended, “Am I the a**hole for refusing to let her come”.

As one may imagine, this quickly set off a frenzy on the internet, with others giving their opinion right away.

Most readers found that this father was not doing the right thing. One person wrote, “YTA for going to Disney without her. You should have found something else the whole family could do. That’s a seriously shitty stepdad move. She’s going to hate you for it. Is that the result you were hoping for?”.

Another said, “He sounds like an evil Disney villain parent that the main character has to defy OMG.” The rest of the comments highlight that the father is pushing off the daughters illness instead of actually trying to help her with it. Many are wishing that they could find the child and remove her from her current living situation, deeming these parents unfit.

Walt Disney World Resort is inclusive to all Guests. There are wheelchairs and ECV’s available for Guests who can’t walk all day, plenty of indoor activities and sit-down locations, multiple restrooms, paramedics if needed, first-aid, private rooms for Guests who need to relax while in the parks and more. Many ill Guests of every age visit the theme parks each day and are able to still enjoy the magic that comes with seeing Cinderella Castle for the first time. Disney is one of the most accessible vacation destinations for families, so if this father did want to bring his ill daughter, it would likely not be an issue.

What do you think? Should this father have left his daughter at home?

If you are looking to visit Walt Disney World Resort for a magical vacation, the Walt Disney World Website can be a great tool to begin planning your trip! You can begin exploring their theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. You can also take a look at their water parks where you can splash around in the chill of Disney’s Blizzard Beach (alongside new Frozen characters, Anna, Elsa, Sven, and Kristoff), or hit the waves at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. When you get hungry or want to go shopping, Disney Springs is the place to be, especially with World of Disney there ready to help you pick up some souvenirs! You can also begin looking for your Disney World Resort! If you are looking to stay at a Deluxe monorail Resort like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa or a Value Resort where you can hop on the Skyliner like Disney’s Pop Century Resort, it is always fun to begin looking for a room that would best suit you and your party. Plus, it has all the information you need to know on Disney Genie+ so that you will be ready to go on your My Disney Experience app once you download it! Click here to check it out today.