Disney to Wipe Beloved IP from Theme Park in Days, Shutdown Scheduled

Big changes are officially underway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! After months of quiet speculation, Disney has revealed the first wave of closures that will pave the way for a massive new project: a full Monsters, Inc.-themed land. If you’re a Muppets fan, you may want to make a last trip very soon — the transformation is starting much sooner than you might think.

First Closure Hits May 11: Say Farewell to Melrose’s

Starting May 11, 2025, the first permanent closure in the Grand Avenue/Muppets Courtyard area will take place as Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano serves its last meal on May 10. The once-popular Italian restaurant, which has quietly operated near MuppetVision 3D, will close permanently to make way for new development.

While Melrose’s will be the first to go, the rest of the Muppets Courtyard — including the beloved MuppetVision 3D — will stick around a few more weeks. Disney has confirmed that the area will remain open through June 7, giving visitors a small window to enjoy the quirky charm of this corner of the park before it’s gone for good.

Construction walls are expected to pop up on June 8, signaling the full closure of the courtyard as work begins on the next big thing for Hollywood Studios.

Monsters Inc. Land Set to Take Over

Replacing the Muppets Courtyard area will be an all-new land themed entirely around Monsters, Inc., one of Pixar’s most iconic franchises. The upcoming land will transport guests to Monstropolis, picking up after the events of the original movie where humans and monsters are now friendly neighbors.

The star of the new land? An innovative suspended roller coaster based on the thrilling door chase sequence from Monsters, Inc..

Imagineers revealed that this new ride will allow guests to “hang” from moving ride vehicles designed to look like closet doors — just like in the film! Riders will soar through the Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor factory as if they’re part of Mike and Sulley’s daring adventures.

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, recently shared his excitement:

“The first time I saw Monsters, Inc., I wanted to ride one of those doors. Soon, you’ll get to do exactly that. It’ll be the first-ever suspended coaster in a Disney park.”

Muppets Courtyard: A Bittersweet Goodbye

While the new land is generating plenty of excitement, there’s no denying that this marks the end of an important chapter for Hollywood Studios. MuppetVision 3D — a Jim Henson classic and one of the last projects he worked on — will close along with the rest of the area after June 7.

Muppets fans have long cherished this hidden gem in the park, but as Disney shifts focus to immersive, franchise-based experiences (like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land), it seems the time has come for a new generation of storytelling.

What Else Could Be Coming?

Although the suspended coaster is the headliner, rumors suggest the Monsters Inc. land could include additional experiences, dining options, and possibly a character meet-and-greet area. With the popularity of Monsters University and Monsters at Work, there’s plenty of material for Imagineers to play with.

Expect more announcements about what else will fill this reimagined space later this year.

If you’ve ever dreamed of zooming through Monstropolis on your very own door, the countdown has officially begun! With Melrose’s closure around the corner and full-area construction starting soon, it’s time to get excited — and maybe a little nostalgic — for what’s ahead at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Stay tuned for more updates as Disney’s big Monsters Inc. project comes to life!