Guest Arrested After Trying to Sneak Into Magic Kingdom With “Wallet Full of Cocaine”

If there is one thing that Disney takes seriously, it’s security — security at its resort hotels, security at its theme parks, and security at places like Disney Springs and Downtown Disney. Before guests enter Walt Disney World Resort theme parks and Disney Springs, they must go through a metal detector. If the metal detector is set off, the guest must have their belongings searched by Disney security guards.

In addition to the metal detectors and security guards, Disney also works with local police departments. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office provides not only police officers who patrol the theme parks but also drug-sniffing dogs.

Of course, prescription medication is allowed, but illegal drugs are banned. Despite this obvious rule, one guest decided he would try to sneak into the Magic Kingdom with a “bulky wallet full of cocaine.”

According to a report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Lee Wallace was arrested on March 29 on charges of cocaine possession.

The report states that Mr. Wallace went through Disney security, and a Disney security guard used a wand on the guest. Mr. Wallace was asked to remove everything from his pockets and place it in a bin. When Mr. Wallace removed his wallet, the security guard noticed that it was very “bulky” and Mr. Wallace appeared nervous.

When the security guard asked Mr. Wallace to open his wallet, the guard saw the white powder and subsequently alerted authorities.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office police officer responded to the scene and conducted a field test on the white substance, which did confirm that it was cocaine. The officer stated that he read Mr. Wallace his Miranda Rights — “You have the right to remain silent…,” etc. — and asked Mr. Wallace if he was willing to talk about the incident.

Mr. Wallace told the officer that he had tried to sneak cocaine into the Magic Kingdom, and said that he had been using the illicit drug for about one month to help deal with work stress.

Mr. Wallace was placed under arrest and later released on $2,500 bond.

Sadly, this is not the first time a guest has been arrested trying to bring cocaine into the Magic Kingdom.

In early December, a young woman was arrested after a small vial of cocaine in her bag set off the metal detector. The woman claimed that she forgot the drugs were in there and were from an electronic music festival she had attended days before. She was also found to have another vial of cocaine in her pocket. She was subsequently banned from returning to Walt Disney World.

