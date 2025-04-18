State of Florida Gives Update on Recent Magic Kingdom Injuries and Accidents

Several guests reported injuries after riding certain Disney World attractions.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has released its latest quarterly report, detailing several injuries and medical incidents endured by theme park guests. According to Florida Politics, three different guests were hospitalized after riding Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, one of Universal’s newer roller coasters. However, incidents were not exclusive to Universal Orlando.

Over in Disney World, an 82-year-old woman fell while exiting Frozen Ever After, a water ride found in EPCOT’s World Showcase. Another guest, a 68-year-old woman, also fell at the Mad Tea Party inside Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland. A 51-year-old man felt shortness of breath after riding Peter Pan’s Flight, a classic dark ride also located inside Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland. The report stated he had pre-existing conditions.

Another woman, a 25-year-old, experienced “seizure-like symptoms” after riding Aliens Swirling Saucers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This attraction is similar to Mad Tea Party, spinning guests around using large platforms.

A 14-year-old experienced “abdominal pain” after riding Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at the same park.

This coaster is one of the most intense in all of Walt Disney World, reaching top speeds of nearly 60 mph. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is also the only ride at Walt Disney World to go upside down.

Outside of the Disney bubble, a 49-year-old woman passed out after riding SeaWorld Orlando’s Manta roller coaster in March.

These injury reports are released quarterly by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, serving as the primary way the public can stay informed on theme park incidents. Theme parks, like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, are required to self-report incidents.

The majority of these incidents are not life-threatening, but more serious injuries do occur from time to time at Universal and Disney-owned theme parks.

Earlier this year, The Walt Disney World Resort settled a lawsuit filed by the family of a boy who was injured while in a ride vehicle for Seven Dwarves Mine Train, a popular family-friendly roller coaster at the Magic Kingdom. As part of the settlement, Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) agreed to pay the boy’s grandfather, Richard McNamara, $50,000.

Universal was recently ordered to pay out millions to a guest who was injured at a popular Harry Potter-themed attraction in California.

Stay tuned here for all Walt Disney World news updates.