Cocaine in the Magic Kingdom? Arrest Made Over Illegal Drugs Carried Into Disney World

A woman has pled not guilty after being charged with possession of cocaine at Wal Disney World Resort.

While Walt Disney World Resort may be the “Most Magical Place on Earth,” that doesn’t mean everything that goes on within its borders is quite as squeaky clean. Over the years, we’ve seen multiple guests fall foul of the law while visiting Disney’s theme parks in Florida.

Most recently, a woman was thrown out of Magic Kingdom Park after refusing to move out of the way when instructed by cast members. She was later charged with battery of a law enforcement officer after allegedly clashing with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy who came to the aid of Disney employees.

In a separate incident in October 2024, a woman was arrested when she tried to sneak into an off-limits area at EPCOT on Halloween, then went on to bite (yes, bite) a deputy who again got involved in the situation.

This case later took a turn when it was revealed that the same deputy had been placed on the Brady List—a record of law enforcement officers with credibility issues that may affect their ability to testify in court.

Now, yet another incident has been reported – this time at the Transportation and Ticket Center, where a guest was caught with an illegal drug in their bag on the way to Magic Kingdom.

Guest Arrested on the Way to Magic Kingdom

As per a report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, 24-year-old Aya Zabib was arrested at Disney World’s OG theme park on December 9 after a security cast member found a small brown vial containing white powder in her bag after she set off the metal detectors.

Zabib snatched the vial off the cast member and apologized when they questioned its contents. After the security guard asked if it was cocaine, she “replied by saying yes it was cocaine, but that she forgot it was in her bag.”

Disney not only trespassed Zabib from Walt Disney World Resort (essentially meaning she’s barred from its theme parks, but got the Orange County Sheriff’s Office involved. The department confirmed that it was 6.6 grams worth of cocaine.

Zabib reportedly told the deputy that the drug was left over from her time at Electric Daisy Carnival – an electronic music festival in Orlando – and that she forgot it was in her bag and did not bring it to Disney World on purpose. However, a second vial found in the pocket of her jeans also tested positive for cocaine, containing 7.2 grams of the drug.

She has since been charged with possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony, and has pled not guilty.

Similar Incidents at Disney

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of guests trying to bring drugs (or actually succeeding in bringing drugs) into Disney World. In 2023, a Reddit user claimed that Haunted Mansion was once stopped during their ride after fellow parkgoers were allegedly caught smoking weed. (Drug or no drug, smoking on attractions – or in the parks in general – is a big no-no).

A year later, an Instagram user exposed their entire party for using psychedelic drugs before riding Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic Kingdom.

Beyond Disney World, a 32-year-old man fell into a body of water in Adventureland at Disneyland Paris while high on LSD in 2022. While 30 firefighters, 10 divers, 80 cast members, sniffer dogs, and a military helicopter were tasked with finding him, he was later found nude by a motorist 1.2 miles away from the park.

It’s simple—if something’s illegal, Disney World will take action against guests who break the law on property. Nobody wants to be arrested, period, but being caught at the Most Magical Place on Earth? Definitely not ideal.

Have you ever witnessed guests seriously misbehaving at Disney World?