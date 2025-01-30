Florida Woman Illegally Enters Disney World, Attacks Deputy—Trial Takes Shocking Turn

A Florida woman’s night at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT took an unexpected turn after she was caught trying to enter a restricted area and later bit a deputy, sending him to the hospital.

Woman Trespasses Inside Disney World, Now Facing Criminal Charges

The newly released arrest report reveals bizarre events that unfolded on Halloween night, 2024. However, the case has taken another twist.

According to the arrest report, 24-year-old Alix Amozig of Merritt Island was caught attempting to open a door leading to an off-stage area on the EPCOT Monorail platform. When confronted, she began acting erratically and refused to comply with verbal commands. Security officers escorted her down the Monorail ramp, where she claimed she could not breathe and requested medical assistance.

Disney paramedics from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District responded to the scene. However, the report states that Amozig began speaking “illogical nonsense” and struck a medic in the face, knocking his glasses off. The medic declined to press charges.

Deputy’s Attempt to Arrest Turns Violent

At approximately 10:50 p.m., when EPCOT had already closed for the night, Amozig continued wandering deeper into the park, ignoring repeated warnings. She was eventually found in a gift shop near World Showcase, where Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy James Waters attempted to trespass her from the property.

According to Waters’ statement in the arrest report, Amozig appeared intoxicated and resisted arrest.

“Due to her erratic behavior and her prior aggressive behavior towards security and medics, I attempted to handcuff her for safety while I continued the trespass investigation,” Waters wrote. “She began yelling and pulling away to avoid being handcuffed, ignoring my commands. I attempted a wrist lock to gain compliance, which was ineffective. I then maneuvered her to the ground to safely and more efficiently handcuff her.”

While on the ground, Amozig reportedly scraped her forehead before biting Deputy Waters’ right hand, leaving two abrasions. She was eventually restrained and taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital before being transported to the Orange County Jail.

Legal Proceedings and a Surprising Twist

Amozig was arrested and charged with trespass, resisting an officer without violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer. She has pleaded not guilty, and her trial is set for March 31, according to Orange Circuit Court records.

However, the case took another twist when it was revealed that Deputy Waters, the arresting officer, was arrested in December on an unrelated domestic violence battery charge in Polk County. Local news reports state that Waters was placed on paid administrative leave following the incident. The state attorney’s office later declined to pursue charges after the alleged victim opted not to prosecute.

Adding to the complexity of Amozig’s case, court documents reveal that Waters has now been placed on the Brady List—a record of law enforcement officers with credibility issues that may affect their ability to testify in court.

What’s Next for the Disney World Guest?

With Amozig’s trial approaching and Waters’ legal standing now in question, it remains to be seen how this case will unfold in court. The incident raises questions about law enforcement conduct as well as security challenges at major theme parks like Disney’s EPCOT.

This developing case continues to highlight the challenges of maintaining order at theme parks, especially during high-traffic events like Halloween. While Disney and law enforcement work to ensure guest safety, bizarre incidents like this serve as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of public spaces.

Stay tuned for updates as more details emerge on this unusual EPCOT arrest and the legal drama surrounding both the suspect and the arresting officer.