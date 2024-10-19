Woman Admits to Getting Arrested at Disney World to Get Back at Boyfriend

Relationships are complicated, and sometimes, they make us so crazy that we act in ways that we normally would not. But just how far would you go during an argument with your significant other in order to prove a point? How far would you go to make them pay? Some people give their partner the silent treatment, others write a letter, and some sit down and confront their spouse, so they can talk things out.

And one woman visiting Walt Disney World Resort decided to get arrested. Yes, you read that correctly — she decided to get arrested on purpose.

Related: Adventureland Shut Down as Police Swarm Guest

According to a recently released report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Christopher Morelli was working a shift at Disney Springs. Deputy Morelli said that he was sitting in his police car — which was clearly marked — when a woman walked up to his car and hit it with her purse. She slammed her purse into the window and began to walk away.

Deputy Morelli exited the car and asked the woman, identified as Nicole Handboy, why she had hit his car. Ms. Handboy ignored him and continued to walk away. The officer said that he asked her again as he followed her. Ms. Handboy began to run away, and the deputy pursued her. Eventually, he was able to catch her and place Ms. Hand Boy under arrest.

Related: 68-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Child Under 12 at Disney World

In his report, Officer Morelli stated that he placed Ms. Hand Boy in the back of his police car and said that she reeked of alcohol. When he again asked her why she hit his car on purpose, her answer shocked him. According to Ms. Handboy, she was in a fight with her partner and wanted to get back at him.

Officer Morelli wrote:

Nicole stated she got in a fight with her boyfriend inside Disney Springs and because he left Disney Springs without her she was upset and decided that if he wanted to leave her there she would make him pay money to come get her.

The officer noted that a broken tablet was found next to his patrol car. Ms. Hand Boy said the table belonged to her and must have fallen out of her purse when she hit the officer’s car.

Related: Police Arrest Drunk Men for Trespassing at Disney Springs

Ms. Hand Boy admitted that she struck the vehicle multiple times and that she did so on purpose.

Ms. Hand Boy was arrested on August 12, 2024, and according to Orange County Clerk records, she pled no contest to the charges against her. A no-contest plea means that Ms. Hand Boy did not admit guilt to the charges against her, but she does accept the punishment set forth by the courts. She was ordered to pay $273 in court fees.

It does not appear that her boyfriend appeared to bail her out of jail, as she was given credit for the two days she served.

This is not the first time that a guest has been arrested for behaving inappropriately in Disney Springs. Just one day before Ms. Hand Boy was arrested, a man was placed in handcuffs after being caught masturbating in the Lime Garage.

And just two months before that, another man was arrested after he left several puppies in his car. The puppies were rescued from the car, but sadly, one of them had to be put down. The man tried blaming Disney, saying that the puppies would have been fine if the service at the restaurant he ate at had been faster with its service.

Have you ever seen anyone get arrested at Disney? What happened? Let us know in the comments!