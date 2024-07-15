Orlando Authorities Demand Return Of Man Connected To Death Of Disney Puppies

WARNING: The following Disney article mentions and/or discusses topics that may be distressing for certain audiences. Reader discretion is advised.

Disney Guests were horrified and saddened earlier this year when four puppies were discovered in a vehicle outside Disney World, the victims of terrible animal neglect that resulted in the death of one. Now, Orlando authorities are demanding that the person allegedly responsible be returned to the United States.

In May, four “Burmese Mountain Dog, Poodle, and Australian Shepherd” puppies were left unattended in a suffocatingly hot car parked in a garage while the driver, a man who had recently purchased them from a breeder, went to get food at a Disney Springs establishment. Orange County law enforcement was called when citizens could hear the puppies yipping.

Disney Springs is a shopping and entertainment complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and is extremely popular with park visitors. The company describes it as:

Sadly, it was the site of a tragedy when authorities arrived at a black Mazda CX-5 to find four three-month-old puppies with the windows slightly cracked. According to an affidavit from a firefighter, one dog was:

“[F]ound inside of a soft collapsible crate, confined and compressed underneath clothing and other suitcase bags. The puppy was in severe distress with a respiratory rate of more than 100 breaths per minute and a heart rate of more than 300 beats per minute. The puppy was also hot to the touch and covered in her own saliva from panting. The puppy also had a flattened appearance from the confined area she was found in.” “(The puppy was) lifeless in appearance, completely limp in his arms, and extremely hot to touch despite being doused in water already.”

The puppies were brought to the Animal Kingdom Animal Hospital by Central Florida Tourism Oversight District first responders (per Florida Politics). Tragically, one puppy had to be euthanized; the firefighter described the death as “cruel and painful.” The other three have recovered and have reportedly been adopted by the firefighters.

Wilson Nieves Cortes, the owner of the car and the puppies, claimed that he had left to get food and had parked in shade, which he thought was sufficient. The affidavit says:

“Wilson stated he walked inside to find a ‘fast food’ ‘to go’ style restaurant due to the dogs being in the vehicle. Wilson stated he walked around Disney Springs and noticed mostly all of the establishments were restaurants and his intention was to not sit down anywhere and eat. Wilson stated he located Blaze pizza at which time he waited in line for a short period of time. “Wilson stated when he noticed the line was not moving fast enough he decided to leave Disney Springs and walk back to his vehicle. Wilson stated he parked inside of the parking garage intentionally due to there being plenty of shade and it not being hot for the puppies. Wilson advised he cracked all four windows on the vehicle for the puppies and his intention was to not be on property long, due to them having a flight tonight back to Puerto Rico.”

It was also specified that Wilson Cortes did not show any concern for the animals and immediately left to return to Puerto Rico when it became clear that the dogs would not be returned to him, with the affidavit continuing, “The defendant showed no signs of concern for the animals and never asked about the puppy they had transported to Animal Kingdom. He further stated that the defendant left the scene once he was told that the puppies were not going to be released to him.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reviewed body camera footage and found nearly two hours between Wilson Cortes leaving his vehicle and returning. Now, Orlando area prosecutors are seeking four animal cruelty charges toward Cortes and demanding his extradition from Puerto Rico to face justice (per First Coast News). The affidavit requests an arrest warrant to be issued, and no bond is granted.

Inside the Magic will update this continuing story.