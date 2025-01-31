Woman Kicked Out of Disney World and Charged With Battery After Halloween Altercation

A guest was arrested and thrown out of Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park.

According to the latest report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a guest was arrested and ejected from Walt Disney World after refusing to move during one of the resort’s nighttime shows. The incident occurred at the Magic Kingdom during the park’s special festivities last October.

“I paid my ticket to be here,” said 59-year-old Dora Elena Alarcon Torres, who was arrested and charged with battery of a law enforcement officer.

According to the report, the incident happened amid Magic Kingdom’s Halloween festivities on Saturday, October 19, right in front of Casey’s Corner, a popular quick-service eatery that specializes in hot dogs and french fries.

Torres was standing in front of the restaurant in an area that was not a designated fireworks viewing spot. The guest refused to listen to cast members who asked her to move to free up the path.

Eventually, off-duty sheriff’s deputy Kaylee Koffinas intervened and instructed Torres to move out of the way.

“I paid my ticket to be here. No,” said Torres. “I don’t care. I paid a ticket to be here,”

Torres was then trespassed by Disney and was escorted to the exit of Magic Kingdom. At some point, Torres poked the deputy with her finger and slapped their arm.

“Kaylee stated that while attempting to handcuff Dora, Dora began to resist her actively by not giving Kaylee her right arm and continued tucking her right hand. Kaylee stated that she had a pinky injury on her left hand due to this action,” said the arrest report.

In an interview following her arrest, Torres accused the deputy of being the one who started the physical altercation.

“Dora stated she and her family went to different locations to try to watch the fireworks, but there were a lot of people in front of them,” the arrest report said. “Dora stated that at some point, Disney’s Cast Members came and requested that she move. Dora stated she was there to watch the fireworks and refused to leave.”

Torres pleaded not guilty following her arrest and charge and is now looking toward a March 10 trial date.

Torres’ attorney, Jose Rivas, said in a statement, “At this time, I am unable to comment on the pending case. With that being said, remember that everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The laws allow someone to be arrested on just probable cause, which is a much lower standard than beyond a reasonable doubt, which is what is necessary to be convicted by a Jury. We are confident that we will be able to obtain a favorable outcome for my client.”

This is the second incident in which a guest trespassed at Walt Disney World recently, with 24-year-old Alix Amozig being trespassed after entering an off-limits area at Disney’s EPCOT theme park last year.

The guest was asked to leave, as the park had already closed for the night, which is when things turned ugly. Amozig began acting erratically and speaking “illogical nonsense.”

Amozig continued to wander through the park after its closure and was eventually confronted by Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy James Waters, who attempted to arrest her.

Amozig was placed in handcuffs, which is when the incident turned sour. After being maneuvered to the ground, Amozig bit Deputy Waters’ hand, leaving two abrasions.

Amozig was arrested and charged with resisting an officer without violence, battery of a law enforcement officer, and trespassing. Her trial is set for March 31, just a few weeks after Torres’ trial date.

