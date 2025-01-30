Reopening Plans Confirmed for Shuttered Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Building

Fans hoping for a revival of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Disney’s ambitious and short-lived immersive hotel experience, may need to let go of their dreams of returning to a galaxy far, far away. According to multiple sources, including an individual close to the company, the former $1 billion attraction will not be reopening. Instead, the high-tech facility will serve an entirely new purpose—housing Walt Disney Imagineering (WDI) offices.

A Short-Lived Star Wars Experience

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which opened with much fanfare on March 1, 2022, was designed as a fully immersive, two-night interactive adventure, allowing guests to live out their own Star Wars stories aboard the Halcyon starcruiser.

Despite critical praise for its innovative storytelling and high-end theming, the extremely high price point—which could reach up to $6,000 per stay for a family of four—led to underwhelming bookings, ultimately resulting in its closure just 18 months later, in September 2023.

Since then, fans have speculated about what Disney would do with the highly specialized structure, with some holding out hope for a reimagined, more affordable Star Wars experience. But the latest developments suggest that Halcyon’s time in the Disney Parks lineup has officially come to an end.

A New Mission for the Starcruiser

According to insiders, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser building will now house Walt Disney Imagineering’s newest creative hub at Walt Disney World Resort. The move is part of a broader effort to support multiple expansion projects across the Florida parks, signaling a shift in focus from immersive hotel experiences to large-scale theme park additions.

WDI’s new workspace will play a critical role in upcoming projects, including:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom : The highly anticipated Latin America-themed area, featuring attractions inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones.

: The highly anticipated Latin America-themed area, featuring attractions inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones. Magic Kingdom : The expansion behind Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, set to bring a Cars-themed attraction and the long-rumored Disney Villains Land to life.

: The expansion behind Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, set to bring a Cars-themed attraction and the long-rumored Disney Villains Land to life. Disney’s Hollywood Studios: The controversial replacement of Muppet*Vision 3D with a Monsters Inc. Land, headlined by a thrilling door chase coaster.

While Muppet*Vision 3D’s removal has sparked passionate discussions among Disney fans, the new projects suggest that Imagineering is doubling down on Pixar, Disney Animation, and major franchise expansions to reinvigorate the parks.

NEW: The former Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser building is being converted to office space for Walt Disney Imagineering teams working on various projects at Walt Disney World, per @TheWrap and @DrewTailored. Story: https://t.co/6YAQpQRPHQ pic.twitter.com/X3LCLdVJQq — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 30, 2025

The Future of Star Wars in Disney Parks

With the Galactic Starcruiser officially repurposed, it’s clear that Disney will not prioritize another large-scale Star Wars hotel experience anytime soon. However, the Star Wars universe remains a key focus within Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the Rise of the Resistance attraction, and the possibility of future expansions keeping the franchise alive in the parks.

While some may mourn the loss of the Halcyon, the shift in strategy indicates that Disney is investing in broader park expansions rather than niche, ultra-premium experiences. For now, the Starcruiser has landed for good—but Imagineering’s next chapter is just beginning.