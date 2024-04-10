Disney’s Expansion Plan Begins: Mickey Mouse Finds New Home Overseas

D23 is moving to Brazil, and with that, the worldwide domination of Disney continues as the theme park mogul dedicated the next 10 years to expanding the theme parks and increasing capacity.

It is not a shock to hear that Disney is beloved worldwide. While Walt Disney World Resort is the busiest of all Disney parks, every park worldwide is highly successful, with guests flying in from every country imaginable to experience the magic. By giving fans more parks around the world and expanding their footprint, Disney gives more guests the opportunity to join in.

If you have ever been to Walt Disney World, especially in the summer, you would have likely noticed that there are guests from all cultures and countries who come to the most magical place on earth. Guests from Brazil make up a large chunk of the oversea guest count, as we have seen frol sole travelers, as well as large tour groups.

QZ reported in 2013 that “Brazilians are now visiting Disney World in droves. In fact, 35.7% of arrivals from Brazil to the US arrive in Orlando, Florida, where Disney World is located, according to the US International Trade Administration”. The publication continued to note, “In March [of 2013], Obama noted Brazilians’ fondness for Disney World and described US efforts to reduce visa processing times in Brazil. Just last week, he mentioned it again.”

In 2013, Disney World officials informed CNN that due to a surge in Brazilian visitors, they recruited over 50 Portuguese-speaking “Super Greeters” to enhance the experience for this demographic. This initiative then expanded to nearly 100 “Super Greeters” to accommodate the growing number of Brazilian guests just one year later, now that number has grown exponentially 10 years later.

With such a demand to visit Disney from the Brazil fans, Disney has also realized that the 8+ hour flight and multi-thousand dollar flight cost is not attainable for everyone, and is now bringing the magic closer to home.

When the D23 Expo news was announced, the Disney fan event that takes place bi-annually at the Anaheim Convention Center, and now this year, also the Honda Center, we also heard that another form of the event would be coming to Brazil.

Reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) has shared the official dates and location ofD23 Brazil!

D23 has revealed D23 Brazil will take place Nov. 8, 9, and 10 at the Transamérica Expo Center in São Paulo, Brazil.

Right now, the D23 Brazil (D23 Brasil) site states, “For the first time, this November, Disney will bring the D23 experience to Latin America, where fans can explore the latest from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more at this multi-day event—that will include interactive experiences, exclusive shopping, and entertainment for all ages.

Stay tuned for ticket sales details and further information.”

It is likely that Disney will have a convention show floor open at this version of the D23 expo, but it has not been stated if panels will be taking place, and if so, how major they will be.

During the Anaheim D23 Expo this August, three main panels will be held. These panels have proven so popular in the past that Disney had to find a larger venue just for them.

The panels will be divided into three primary segments: the Disney Entertainment Showcase, covering Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney movies, and shows; the Disney Experiences Panel, focusing on theme park news; and the Disney Legends Ceremony, honoring esteemed celebrities, Imagineers, and others. Among the new Disney Legends are Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rohde, and John Williams.

The D23 experiences are set to take place from August 4th to August 11th, starting with a special D23 Day at Angel Stadium and concluding with the official kickoff event at the Disneyland Resort on August 8th.

From August 9th to August 11th, Disney fans can engage in shopping, exhibits, panels, presentations, and more at the Anaheim Convention Center. In the evenings, attendees can head to the Honda Center for larger presentations and panels covering a range of topics, including Disney theme parks and upcoming movies.

Expanding deeper into the Brazil market is the first of many expansions we are seeing Disney embark on.

As Disney CEO Bob Iger has already stated, the company will start a massive expansion plan set to increase capacity in 2025 over the next 10 years. It will be funded with $60 billion, with $30 billion going directly into the theme park and resort space, Disney Cruise Line, and tech and maintenance will cover the other half of the money.

There are already rumors swirling of ways that Disney World will expand by way of a new Magic Kingdom expansion titled Beyond Big Thunder as well as Animal Kingdom’s new DinoLand U.S.A. overhaul that will have Indiana Jones, Coco, and Encanto added to the park. We also know Pandora is coming to Disneyland Resort.

This is just the tip of what we will soon be seeing from Disney.

Furthermore, Storyliving by Disney introduces Disney-themed housing complexes developed by Disney, creating Disney-inspired communities beyond the parks and extending the concept of the “Disney bubble.” The initial community announced by Disney is the Cotino Community in Rancho Mirage, California, featuring single-family homes expected to start from the upper $1 million to lower $2 million range.

Disney has also announced Asteria, another Storyliving by Disney residential community set to emerge in the midst of North Carolina, near Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill. These innovative and forthcoming projects represent Disney’s continued expansion on a global level.

Do you think Disney needs to appeal further to their Brazilian market?