Must-Do Disneyland Ride Closing Down Indefinitely Later This Year

A popular Disneyland ride will likely shut down later this year.

“The Happiest Place on Earth” is set to lose a popular attraction later this year, with a potential refurbishment now looming over Disneyland’s Guardians of the Galaxy-themed thrill ride. Named Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT, this colorful and electric thrill ride takes guests up dozens of feet high, only to send them straight back down as they attempt to “break out” the Guardians crew from the Collector’s fortress.

The attraction is incredibly fun even if guests aren’t all that into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Mission: BREAKOUT delivering a fun, funny, and thrilling experience similar to Walt Disney World’s Tower of Terror.

However, operating hours are missing for the ride later this year, indicating Mission: BREAKOUT will be closing for refurbishment.

Mission: BREAKOUT Possibly Closing This March at Disneyland

Beginning Monday, March 10, Mission: BREAKOUT no longer has hours of operation listed. The ride’s hours remain unavailable through Wednesday, March 12, and while this only seems to point toward a two-day closure, this date is the farthest one shown on the calendar.

This means that if Mission: BREAKOUT does close, which looks likely, the ride may be offline for a considerably longer amount of time.

Mission: BREAKOUT is part of Disney’s California Adventure theme park, which is home to several rides and attractions. The ride is also part of the park’s Avengers Campus, a Marvel-themed land where comic book characters come to life.

Disneyland itself is home to dozens of rides and attractions, some of which have become the most popular and recognizable in the world. Classic dark rides such as Peter Pan’s Flight, Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean have entertained guests for decades, with the latter two spawning their own film franchises.

Other, more contemporary attractions, such as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Rise of the Resistance, and the previously mentioned Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission: BREAKOUT, offer guests more thrilling experiences, and several more new additions are on the horizon.

Last year, The Walt Disney Company announced it would allocate $60 billion to its theme parks over the next decade. This includes Disney’s domestic theme park resorts as well as international locations like Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney. The company has already teased a few major expansions that will soon be built at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, one of which involves Avatar.

Disneyland is set to receive its own version of Pandora – The World of Avatar, an immersive land inspired by James Cameron’s blockbusting film franchise of the same name. The first version of this land opened at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2017 and has proven to be a huge hit among guests. A second version will soon begin construction on the West Coast.

