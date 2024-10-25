Disney Is Upgrading How Guests “Buckle Up” on Its Thrilling Drop Tower Ride

One of Disney’s most thrilling adventures is getting some crucial upgrades.

Those looking to “drop” by Guardians of the Galaxy—Mission: BREAKOUT at Disney California Adventure will notice that the thrill ride is upgrading its restraints, which, in theory, should provide a better and safer overall experience for riders.

While Disney parks are famous for their family-friendly characters and stories, one of the company’s most iconic attractions, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, marked a notable departure from this mindset, taking guests into the bizarre and sometimes terrifying world of The Twilight Zone.

The first iteration of this experience opened at the Walt Disney World Resort in 1994 and quickly achieved its now-legendary status amongst Disney’s other popular rides and attractions. Disneyland’s version has since transformed into a Marvel-themed adventure known as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT, which is undergoing some important changes of its own.

Twitter/X user DisneyScoopGuy snapped a photo of the new restraints, which feature a gold band with a black center. It’s unclear why Disney has decided to update its restraint system for Mission: BREAKOUT, but the company has reportedly been doing so for several months, with one guest claiming these new seatbelts first appeared this summer.

New seatbelts on Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout at Disney California Adventure! pic.twitter.com/kRs8mOw36f — Matt Desmond (@DisneyScoopGuy) October 24, 2024

Mission: BREAKOUT sees guests embark on an adventure alongside Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, using the bones of Tower of Terror to create a sillier yet still-thrilling ride experience.

Guests rise and drop several stories during their “mission,” which also features screens depicting the Guardians in various scenes and randomly selected music. A similar music feature can be found on Disney’s other Guardians of the Galaxy-themed ride, Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

The popular drop tower attraction opened in 2017, replacing the park’s version of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, one of Disney’s most recognizable and popular theme park rides in the company’s history.

When it first opened, Mission: BREAKOUT was part of Disneyland’s Hollywood Land. In 2021, Hollywood Land became Avengers Campus, a Marvel-themed area filled with iconic heroes and villains, as well as several new attractions. Mission: BREAKOUT was retrofitted to be part of Avengers Campus.

